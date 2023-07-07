Miami has so many cool art museums and summer is the perfect time to go. Here’s a guide

The record-breaking heat isn’t letting up, the afternoon thunderstorms are relentless and there’s still a whole summer to get through. Good thing art museums are indoors -- and air conditioned.

Miami’s collection of art museums has grown (and continues to grow) as the city cements itself as an international arts destination, even when it’s not Miami Art Week. And we have a diverse bunch of museums to pick from -- from Instagram-worthy attractions to privately owned collections to organizations that connect with the community. And, believe it or not, there are still free things to do in Miami.

If you’re both sweaty and in need of cultural enrichment, here’s your guide to South Florida’s art museums.

Some of Miami’s art museums are free. Here’s how to take in some culture without paying

The Bass







If you’ve driven, biked or rollerbladed south on Collins Avenue and quickly glanced to your right, you’ve likely seen these two words emblazoned on top of an Art Deco building: ETERNITY NOW. That’s not the name of the place, but the sign is one of several art installations at The Bass, Miami Beach’s contemporary art museum. Located in Collins Park, the museum opened in 1964 after John and Johanna Bass donated a private art collection to the City of Miami Beach. Originally the Miami Beach Public Library and Art Center, the building was designed by Russell Pancoast, who was the grandson of the park’s namesake and local legend John Collins. Normally, general admission is $15, but the museum only has two galleries open at the moment while it prepares to open more exhibitions. Until Aug. 17, visitors can enter the museum by making a donation of any amount. Any change or bills in your wallet will do. Even though the full museum isn’t available at the moment, there’s still some cool artwork on display for a quick, afternoon museum visit.

Address: 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Hours: noon - 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday

Parking: Street parking

Prices: Donation based until Aug. 17. Normal prices are $15 for adults; $8 for students, seniors, youth; Free for children 6 and under

https://thebass.org

Coral Gables Museum

Guests at the Coral Gables Museum gaze at an art piece entitled “The Personification of Heat” during an event hosted by Miami-Dade artist-in-residence Xavier Cortada where he unveiled three new paintings he created.







This museum is as pretty on the outside as it is on the inside. The Coral Gables Museum, located on Aragon Avenue, is made out of (you guessed it) coral stone and used to be the local police and fire station. Today, the museum pays tribute to the historic neighborhood’s beginnings while showcasing visual art exhibitions. Its particularly focused on the preservation and appreciation of Coral Gables, which was built by Bahamian immigrants and incorporated as a city in 1925. Its current show, “Masters That Changed the City,” pays tribute to Venezuelan artists Jesús Rafael Soto and Carlos Cruz-Diez. Just down the block from the museum is Books & Books and its cafe.

Address: 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables

Hours: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Closed Monday

Parking: street parking and parking garages nearby

Prices: $12 for adults, $8 for students and seniors; $5 for children ages 7-12; Free for military families and children 6 and under

https://coralgablesmuseum.org/

Frost Art Museum – FIU

““Huang con Chang” and “Paisaje Dorado” by Miguel Trelles at the Frost Art Museum.







Not to be confused with the downtown Frost Science Museum right next to PAMM, the Frost Art Museum is a sizable institution in its own right. It’s one of the largest academic art museums in South Florida, and it currently has several exhibitions and installations on view through the summer, including a colorful mural of the Florida panther and a collaboration with The Wolfsonian. Also on display is artist Amy Sillman’s “After Metamorphoses,” an animated video made with iPad drawings. The museum’s latest exhibition, “Draw: Point to Point,” is all about the art of drawing and features South Florida-based artists like Cornelius Tulloch and Amanda Linares. Download the museum’s app to access audio tours for your visit.

Address: Modesto Maidique Campus, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami

Hours: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday; Closed Monday

Parking: Metered parking in the Blue of Gold garages or Lot 4 on campus

Prices: Free

https://frost.fiu.edu/index.html

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

“Claire Tabouret: Au Bois d’Amour” at ICA, Miami.

Think of ICA, Miami as PAMM’s cool, younger cousin who lives in the Design District. Though the museum is relatively young, having opened its doors in 2017, ICA has become a prominent player in Miami’s art scene. Led by artistic director Alex Gartenfeld, the museum showcases fresh, emerging talent alongside established artists. And ICA boasts a “a 21st century collection” that prioritizes works by BIPOC artists, Gartenfeld told the Herald. Currently on view is “Denzil Forrester: We Culture,” a solo show of works by the Grenada-born artist. Forrester would draw sketches at clubs at night and paint the scenes with vibrant colors during the day. ICA also hosts First Fridays each month, a nighttime event with DJs and dancing. If you’re looking for something to bring the kids to, check out ICA’s free Family Sundays series of arts workshops. Though entry is free, the museum recommends reserving a timed ticket just in case there’s a large crowd.

Address: 61 NE 41st St., Miami

Hours: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday; Closed Monday and Tuesday

Parking: Parking garage across the street from museum

Prices: Free

https://icamiami.org/

Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami

“Threefold Defense” by artist Kehinde Wiley is on view at the Lowe Art Museum at the University of Miami.

Is there anywhere else in Miami where you can see a Banksy and an ancient Egyptian mummy mask for free? If you’ve never heard of The Lowe, run by the University of Miami, its ridiculously diverse art collection may surprise you. It seems like a typical contemporary art museum when you walk in. One corridor by the entrance currently displays a stunning Kehinde Wiley painting, which is across from an Andy Warhol portrait of OJ Simpson, which is a few feet away from Banksy’s famous girl with a red balloon. In another gallery, you’ll find photographed portraits and original artworks by Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali. And then there are the international artifacts, spanning from the Roman Empire to indigenous tribes of the Americas to Asia to Africa. Did we mention there’s a mummified cat in there? It’s next to the mummy mask.

Address: 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables

Hours: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday; Closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Parking: Metered spaces at Pavia and Merrick Garages, Stanford Drive and the yellow, gray and burgundy color parking zones

Prices: Free

https://www.lowe.miami.edu/index.html

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami

“El Mundo Es Mágico” by Miami artist duo LIZN’BOW sits outside of the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami as part of the museum’s Art On The Plaza series.

No, you’re not hallucinating. There’s a giant pink unicorn cow riding a Jet Ski in front of MOCA right now. The artwork, called “El Mundo Es Mágico” by local artist duo LIZN’BOW, is part of the museum’s ongoing Art On The Plaza series of outdoor art installations. Inside the museum, visitors can discover more works by South Florida-based artists at the South Florida Cultural Consortium exhibition, which runs until October. Also on view this summer is a solo show of works by Alabama-born artist and musician Lonnie Holley. Besides its art exhibitions, the museum is known for its robust community programming and events. MOCA hosts free outdoor jazz concerts the last Friday of each month (rain or shine) along with a market of local vendors selling vintage clothes, candles and jewelry. On July 21, the artists behind LIZN’BOW will perform as their feminist reggaeton band Niña. The museum also hosts an art summer camp for kids and MOCA Makers, a series of workshops and art classes for adults. Printmaking, anyone?

Address: 770 NE 125th St., North Miami

Hours: noon - 7 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday; Closed Monday and Tuesday

Parking: Parking lot nearby

Prices: $10 for general admission; $5 for students, seniors and disabled visitors; Free for children under 12, North Miami residents, city employees, veterans, caregivers accompanying disabled visitors

https://mocanomi.org

Museum of Graffiti

The Museum of Graffiti in Wynwood.

New Yorkers-turned-South Floridians may appreciate this one. The Museum of Graffiti gets into the artform’s controversial and illegal roots in cities like New York and Philadelphia and its role in transforming the Wynwood area. The museum highlights the history and culture of graffiti while showcasing top international artists. There’s a shoutout to Keith Haring, who started his career in dodging cops in New York City’s subway system, and LADY PINK, a pioneering female artist in the male-dominated subculture. Current exhibitions include a show about comic books’ influence on the artform and “All Black Everything,” an exploration on African-American graffiti. Visitors exit through turnstiles into the gift shop.

Address: 276 NW 26th St., Miami

Hours: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Parking: Street parking

Prices: $16 for adults; $12 for student, military and seniors; Free for children under 13

https://museumofgraffiti.com/

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale

Art lovers browse through Haitian art show entitled “Cosmic Mirrors” at NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This Fort Lauderdale museum specializes in unique exhibitions that take a deep dive into art history. The museum’s art collection is diverse and impressive, boasting the largest collection of CoBrA art in the United States and a slew of works by Haitian artists. On the second floor is “Cosmic Mirrors: Haitian Art Highlights from the Collection,” an exhibition that showcases Haitian artists who dive into spirituality, Vodou beliefs, mermaids, cosmology and more. Pop culture fans will want to check out the exhibitions on the first floor that are all about fame, celebrity and fashion, with artworks by Andy Warhol, Frida Kahlo and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, the poster artist who had Parisians flocking to the Moulin Rouge. The museum offers free admission on the first Thursday of each month.

Address: One East Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Hours: noon - 5 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; Closed Monday

Parking: Street parking and garage nearby

Prices: $16 for adults; $10 for seniors; $8 for military; $5 for students ages 13 to 17 and college students with ID; Free for NSU students, faculty and staff, and children 12 and under

https://nsuartmuseum.org

Pérez Art Museum Miami

Yayoi Kusama’s ‘LOVE IS CALLING’ is a darkened, mirrored room illuminated by glowing inflatable tentacles.

Known as Miami’s flagship art museum, PAMM is most folks’ go-to for experiencing contemporary art. And for good reason. The art museum shares a campus and parking garage with the Frost Science Museum. Originally called the Miami Art Museum, the institution was renamed after real estate mogul and art collector Jorge Pérez donated $40 million of cash and art to the museum in 2011. The downtown museum’s building overlooking Biscayne Bay opened in 2013. PAMM is notable for highlighting Latin American artists, like Brazilian painter Marcela Cantuária, whose colorful, trippy and feminist works are on display right now. Be sure to check out “Leandro Erlich: Liminal,” an exhibition of the Argentine artist’s interactive optical illusions and mind-bending installations, before it closes in September. If you show up early enough, you can snag a ticket to “LOVE IS CALLING,” a mirrored infinity room by Yayoi Kusama complete with polka-dot inflatable tentacles. PAMM offers free admission on the second Saturday of each month.

Address: 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Hours: Monday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Closed Tuesday and Wednesday; Thursday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Parking: Museum garage, $18 flat rate

Prices: $16 for adults; $12 for seniors, students, youth ages 7 to 18; Free for children 6 and under, military, veterans, health care professionals, first responders, Florida educators, disabled visitors

https://www.pamm.org

Rubell Museum

“Soundsuits” by artist Nick Cave and a diptych by Mickalene Thomas at the Rubell Museum.

This is the art nerd’s paradise. The Rubell Museum is entirely based on the seismic collection of Mera and Don Rubell, an art collecting couple that recently opened their second location in Washington DC. Before they owned enough art to fill two museums, the Rubells started collecting in 1964 when Don was a medical student and Mera was a teacher. With their modest $25 a week budget, the couple would buy pieces directly from unknown, up-and-coming artists, like Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. (Maybe you’ve heard of them?) The Rubells opened the first iteration of their museum in Wynwood in 1993 and later moved to a sprawling location in Allapattah. While journeying through the maze of galleries, visitors stumble upon works by the biggest names in contemporary art: Jeff Koons, Damien Hirst, Takashi Murakami and Maurizio Cattelan, the artist behind the duct-taped banana at Art Basel. For an additional cost, check out the two mirrored infinity rooms by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. Superblue, an immersive art space, is right across the street.

Address: 1100 NW 23 St., Miami

Hours: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Sunday; Closed Monday and Tuesday

Parking: Street parking

Prices: $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; $10 for students and youth ages 7 to 18; Free for children 6 and under, disabled visitors, SNAP/EBT holders

https://rubellmuseum.org/

Superblue Miami

“Pulse Topology” by Mexican-Canadian artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer uses 3,000 lights to reflect the heartbeats of the people who view the exhibit at Superblue Miami.

Purists might not consider this Allapattah art space to be a museum in the traditional sense, but we’re putting Superblue on the list. Think of it as a museum of the future – immersive, interactive, high tech art installations. Unlike some gimmicky art experiences you’ve seen on Instagram, Superblue’s installations actually have something to say and are stunning in person. It’s home to “Every Wall is a Door,” a quiet room that slowly fills with a gradient rainbow of light, by renowned artist James Turrell. There’s Es Devlin’s “Forest of Us,” a mirrored maze inspired by lungs. And, until August, there’s “Pulse Topology,” an interactive “biometric artwork” made of 3,000 lightbulbs that glimmer to visitors’ heartbeats. If you’re up for an art-filled day, Superblue is directly across the street from the Rubell Museum. Read our Superblue review here.

Address: 1101 NW 23 St., Miami

Hours: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday

Parking: Street parking. Valet available all week except Monday

Prices: Weekdays – $29 for Florida residents (only available online); $36 for adults; $34 for seniors, military, frontline healthcare workers, college students; $14.50 for children ages 3 to 12

https://www.superblue.com/miami

Wilzig Erotic Art Museum

Photographs of movie star Marilyn Monroe on display at the Wilzig Erotic Art Museum on South Beach.

This should go without saying, but we’ll make it abundantly clear. Do NOT bring your kids. Complete with a giant penis statue, sculptures of various sex acts and “The Great Wall of Vulva” (which is exactly what it sounds like), this South Beach museum is also not for the easily offended. WEAM is a fascinating display of erotic artwork from around the world and across time with works dating back to 300 BCE. The museum was founded in 2005 by Naomi Wilzig, an erotic art collector. Before settling on South Beach, Wilzig struggled to find a home for her unique museum because, as she put it, “unfortunately, the American public thinks erotic art means pornography.” Visitors can view vintage posters of iconic dancer Josephine Baker, the giant phallus from “A Clockwork Orange” and pinup photos of the bombshell herself, Marilyn Monroe.

Address: 1205 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Hours: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday to Sunday

Parking: Street parking

Prices: $25

https://www.weammuseum.com/

The Wolfsonian – FIU

A ceramic plate by Puerto Rican artist Robert Lugo for the art exhibition “Street Shrines” at The Wolfsonian.

This is rare. A free, air conditioned activity on South Beach. The Wolfsonian, a small art museum run by Florida International University, is housed in a historic 1920s building. Before it opened as a museum in 1995, the building used to be the Washington Storage Company, a warehouse for the prized possessions of South Florida’s elites. If you’re looking for something to do in the afternoon, this is a great option. There are three areas in the building with art on display, along with a store and cafe in the Art Deco lobby. This summer, one gallery space features historic artwork and political cartoons that ridicule Nazis. The larger space is dedicated to “Street Shrines,” an exhibition of hip-hop and Caribbean inspired ceramics by Puerto Rican artist Robert Lugo.

Address: 1001 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday; 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday

Parking: Street parking

Prices: Free for all Florida residents, State University System of Florida students, faculty and staff, visitors with disabilities, and children under 6. $12 for adults; $8 for seniors, students and children 6-18

https://wolfsonian.org

Wynwood Walls

Another view of the Shepard Fairey wall at Wynwood Walls with part of the patio for the former Wynwood Kitchen & Bar at right.

At this point, the story of Wynwood Walls is synonymous with the hip, artsy and gentrified neighborhood it resides in. Since it opened in 2009, it has evolved from a free mural park to a full blown art experience crawling with more tourists than locals. If you haven’t been in a few years, some murals will be familiar. But now, there’s a ticket check-in, indoor galleries with art exhibitions, new murals, a menagerie of outdoor sculptures, and, of course, a gift shop. Wynwood Walls, which calls itself “Miami’s original street art museum,” also offers spray paint classes and “Street Art After Dark,” an adult-only nighttime event on the last Friday of each month. Tours are available to purchase. And we know this is mostly outdoors, but your tourist friends are going to bug you to visit. Just make duck and weave through the crowds of people struggling to get a decent photo and beeline toward an air-conditioned gallery space.

Address: 2516 NW 2nd Ave., Miami

Hours: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday; , 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday; Saturday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Parking: Street parking

Prices: $12 for adults; $10 for seniors and military; $5 for students; Free for children under 12

https://thewynwoodwalls.com/

