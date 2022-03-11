Miami man claimed self-defense in shooting that killed 10-year-old boy. Jurors acquitted him

David Ovalle
·2 min read

A jury on Thursday night acquitted a Miami man who was accused of murdering a 10-year-old boy in Overtown while opening fire on gang rivals in 2015.

Khaleb Newkirk, who was only 14 at the time of the shooting, was acquitted of a second-degree murder charge. At trial, his lawyers said Newkirk, now 21, opened fire in self-defense.

Newkirk, who had been jailed since his arrest in 2015, was convicted of carrying a concealed weapon and trespassing.

The trial unfolded this week seven years after Marlon Eason, while playing with a basketball outside his family’s Overtown apartment, was struck down by an errant bullet to the head. Marlon’s death devastated relatives and led to heartfelt vigils mourning the student from Miami’s Center of Life Academy. His death was one of numerous high-profile child murders that took place during that decade.

Investigators believe Newkirk and his co-defendant, Ernest Rowell, were part of a group known as the “Gary Gang.” On March 24, 2015, one of their associates, Richard Hallman, 16, was fatally shot during a firefight with rivals in Allapattah. Investigators believe his 9 mm pistol was whisked away and later given to Newkirk and Rowell.

On the 1900 block of Northwest Fourth Court, less than two hours later, Newkirk and Rowell opened fire because they thought they saw the gang rivals in a car driving by.

“Newkirk committed this crime because he is a member of this gang,” prosecutor Simar Khera told jurors during closing arguments.

Ernest Rowell, 18, and Khalib Newkirk, 15, two teenagers police say are gang members they believe shot 10-year-old Marlon Eason in Overtown in March, are shown in a photo posted on Facebook.
Ernest Rowell, 18, and Khalib Newkirk, 15, two teenagers police say are gang members they believe shot 10-year-old Marlon Eason in Overtown in March, are shown in a photo posted on Facebook.

Newkirk later confessed to a relative of the little boy, jurors heard. And about three weeks later, police arrested Newkirk and Rowell for trespassing in Overtown. Prosecutors said Newkirk hurled the 9 mm pistol onto the roof of a home. Lab tests showed the gun matched a bullet casing found at the scene of Marlon’s death.

Newkirk’s defense tried a two-prong approach — that he acted in self-defense, firing at the car he believed was filled with rivals looking to gun him down, and that he was actually so far away at a basketball court that it couldn’t have been his bullet that killed Marlon.

“Focus on the lack of eye witnesses,” Miami defense attorney Andrew Rier told jurors.

The case was prosecuted by Khera and Stephen Mitchell, and defended by Rier and Fallon Zirpoli. Rowell, his co-defendant, is still awaiting trial before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez.

