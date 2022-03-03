Miami Loan Officer Arthur Miguez Embraces Technological Advances To Offer ‘New Economy’ Mortgages

Caliber Home Loans’s user-friendly technology and the professional guidance of its Loan Consultants create a smooth route to homeownership.

Miami, FL, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technological advances are improving almost every aspect of life from work to leisure, and one enterprising Miami mortgage loan officer is embracing the use of digital innovation to improve aspiring homeowners to secure a “new economy” loan designed specifically for their needs.

Artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and the like can enhance many elements of the mortgage application process. Lightning-fast data crunching helps to calculate the costs of dozens of loan options far quicker than manually, while machine learning and automation can significantly streamline applications, leading to speedier approvals. In a seller’s market where demand constantly outstrips supply, time is of the essence when trying to buy a property.

Although some people might be resistant to constantly adapting to beneficial changes in technology, that’s not the case for Arthur Miguez. He’s a loan officer with Caliber Home Loans and uses his technological savvy to give his clients a rapid and thorough mortgage service.

“The industry is always changing with adaptations in technology to meet changing lending guidelines, so it forces you to adapt to the current economic environment,” he says. “We are dealing with a new economy where the people that succeed are those who adapt to the latest technology.”

Arthur’s willingness to use emerging tools makes the loan process much more straightforward, which can be a huge relief for investors, the self-employed, and others who might feel overwhelmed by what’s required to get a mortgage. The use of the latest computer tools also eases his ability to find ideal loans that conventional approaches might not discover.

“Having the right product for the customer’s needs is the key. Anybody can sell a home loan, but how do you really stand out?” Arthur says. “My difference is that I focus on everything about the process and the product, from research to training and more.”

This can be of particular benefit to those would-be property owners who might face a more complicated route to obtaining a mortgage. For example, the self-employed can often struggle to find lenders willing to put up the cash for buying a home because their tax filings might not accurately reflect their solid financial status. Some lenders might simply decline the mortgage request, but Arthur’s forward-looking approach can break through this and other hurdles.

In the mortgage industry, too many lenders zero in simply on a numbers game of trying to sell as many loans as possible regardless of whether they benefit the buyer, Arthur says. His goal is to tailor each loan to a client’s specific wants and needs, noting that “one size fits all” to home loans does not work and can backfire if a lender later defaults on that loan.

His approach to lending helps all types of buyers avoid such an outcome because he finds ways to use technology to chart the right path for obtaining the preferred loan for individual situations. “I am able to help borrowers navigate through what can be a complex process and make it easy and seamless to assist them in acquiring their new home or investment property.”





