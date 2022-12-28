Miami legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to leave Canes to coach Bethune-Cookman

A University of Miami legend is leaving the U as its “Chief of Staff” to join Bethune-Cookman as its new football coach.

Former Miami safety Ed Reed, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, “has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its 16th head football coach,’’ Bethune-Cookman Athletics posted on Twitter Tuesday night.

“More information will be forthcoming. #LetsGo #HailWildcats #PreyTogether.”

“We are excited to hear that Ed Reed has been named the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman,’’ UM athletic director Dan Radakovich told the Miami Herald in a text message. “Ed is one of the best to ever wear a Miami Hurricanes uniform and he has served as a great mentor to our student-athletes the past three years.

“He will do a tremendous job leading the Wildcats program and the entire Miami family wishes him all the best.’’

Reed replaces former Bethune-Cookman coach Terry Sims, who was fired in November. Bethune-Cookman, 2-9 in 2022, plays in the Southwest Athletic Conference of the FCS, the same conference as Jackson State, where Deion Sanders just resigned to take the head job at Colorado.

Reed was named to the UM staff in late January 2020, when Manny Diaz was head coach. He was announced then as serving in an advisory role that would include strategic planning, quality control, player evaluation and player development.

Reed played with the Hurricanes from 1997 (redshirt season) through 2001, won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 (2012 season) and was inducted into the Hall in August 2019.

At Miami, he was a consensus first-team All-American his final two seasons, and still holds the UM records for career interceptions with 21 and interception return yards with 389.