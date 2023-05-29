Miami learns opponents, to open against Maine in Friday’s NCAA baseball regional

The 11th-ranked University of Miami just missed out on being named one of eight national seeds Monday when the NCAA revealed its field of 64 for the Division I Baseball Championship that begins Friday and concludes with the College World Series.

But the following programs that were announced Monday as joining the Coral Gables regional No. 1 seed Miami Hurricanes (40-19) for double-elimination, opening-round play that begins Friday at Mark Light Field, likely expect a tough task against a surging UM team that has won 13 of its past 16 games: No. 4 regional seed Maine (31-19) of the America East Conference; 1 No 3 regional seed Louisiana (40-22) of the Sun Belt; and No. 2 regional seed Texas (38-20) of the Big 12.

Miami will open the regionals against Maine, while Texas opens the same day against Louisiana.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the Hurricanes and their coaches gathered shoulder-to-shoulder in their clubhouse for the NCAA’s selection show live on ESPN2, applauding when their regional field was announced. The Canes were named the No. 9 national seed, unlike last year, when they were the No. 6 national seed but ultimately gave up the winning run to Arizona with two outs in the bottom of the ninth of their regional elimination game.

The other team in the 2022 Coral Gables regional, Ole Miss, also beat UM in last year’s opening round— then went on to win the College World Series. UM, national champions in 1982, 1985, 1999 and 2001, has not been to the College World Series, in Omaha, Nebraska, since 2016.

The top eight national seeds are ensured that they will have host status for the second-round super regionals if they win their regionals. The Canes, whose RPI is No. 12 of 305 Division I baseball teams, could still end up hosting a super regional if they win their regional and the top-8 seed in their corresponding bracket loses in the first round.

The Hurricanes’ bracket is paired with the Stanford regional that includes No. 8 national seed host/No. 1 regional seed Stanford (38-16); No. 2 regional seed Texas A&M (36-25); No. 3 regional seed Cal State Fullerton (31-22); and No. 4 regional seed San Jose State (31-25).

If UM prevails this weekend, the Canes would meet the winner of the Stanford regional in one of the eight, two-team super regionals. Those eight winners of their best-of-3 super regionals earn berths in the College World Series, which begins June 16.

This story will be updated.