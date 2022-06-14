Miami lands commitment from 4-star tight end Jackson Carver after official visit

The Miami Hurricanes’ big weekend of official visits has landed them an oral commitment.

Jackson Carver, who was one of half a dozen players to spend the weekend on an official visit in Coral Gables, orally committed to Miami on Tuesday after wrapping up his weekend in South Florida.

He announced his pledge on Twitter.

“Just getting started,” he wrote, alongside the hashtag #committed.

Carver is a four-star tight end in Rivals.com’s rankings and the No. 466 overall prospect in the 247Sports.com rankings for the Class of 2023. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound receiver was also scheduled to take an official visit with the Iowa Hawkeyes later in June, but this was before he made his commitment.

Carver is a newcomer to football and just landed a scholarship offer from the Hurricanes in April. He was primarily a hockey and lacrosse player until a few months ago, when he left his hometown in Minnesota and transferred to Culver Academies in Indiana for his senior year. He actually made the move for lacrosse -- he was at one point orally committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish -- but gave football a shot and found immediate success. He reclassified to the 2023 class, transferred again to the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, for a post-graduate year and is now one of the fastest rising prospects in the country with more than 30 offers.

Miami is hoping Carver’s natural athletic gifts will let him keep blossoming as a prospect.

With Carver in the fold, the Hurricanes are now up to six prospects committed in their 2023 recruiting class. Carver is the third highest ranked player in the class behind four-star athlete Robby Washington and three-star interior lineman Antonio Tripp.

Miami also holds commitments from three-star linebacker Bobby Washington, three-star wide receiver Lamar Seymore and three-star tackle Frankie Tinilau.