Miami’s Kam Kinchens leads nation, trails only Sean Taylor for UM interception record

Susan Miller Degnan
·5 min read
Hakim Wright Sr./AP

After his second interception Saturday at Georgia Tech, Miami safety Kamren Kinchens was approached by running back Lucious Stanley, who gave him some useful advice.

“I wasn’t really thinking too much about another one,’’ Kinchens said, “and then Lucious came up to me and was like, ‘You already got two and you dropped one. You might as well just catch another one.’

Kinchens did more than just “catch another one.’’ He picked off the Yellow Jackets with 1:46 left in the game — then ran the interception back 99 yards for a touchdown that put the Hurricanes up 35-7 toward their eventual 35-14 victory.

Kinchens, a 5-11, 202-pound, 20-year-old sophomore, now leads the nation with six interceptions. Behind him: eight players tied with five.

Even more meaningful to Kinchens: He trails only Sean Taylor for Miami’s single-season interception record of 10 (2003) and is tied with Artie Burns (2015) with his six picks. There are two more games in the regular season — and three should the Canes win one of them and qualify for a bowl.

Kinchens has his next opportunity for the Hurricanes (5-5, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at No. 9 Clemson (9-1, 7-0) in South Carolina.

“That’s the goal,’’ he said. “You chase the greats. Proud to have three.’’

Kinchens, who has 39 tackles, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery, is the first ACC player with three interceptions and one for a touchdown since 2009.

He said Saturday that it seems like “every game we’ve been having has been kind of down to the wire,’’ despite UM’s “motto’’ being ‘We gotta keep our foot on their neck.’ Today, we went out there and proved we can do that.

“Progress.’’

As it turns out, Phillips, now 35, a former Super Bowl winner and 2008 first-round draft pick with the New York Giants, is friendly with Kinchens. While congratulating him after Saturday’s game, Phillips told him he was “going to be a little mad if I broke the record because he wanted to stay in the books, too.”

“He was saying, ‘You had three but you were supposed to have four,’ but the four would have probably broken him down.’’

Northwestern Bull

When Kinchens was a junior at Miami Northwestern High, he had nine interceptions to help lead the Bulls to a state championship, becoming a Miami Herald’s Miami-Dade County Defensive Player of the Year. In his first UM start last year against Pittsburgh, he had a potentially game-saving play in the final quarter. The Panthers called for a trick play and he was all over (legally) future first-round NFL Draft pick Kenny Pickett, when the then-No. 17 Panthers tried to target the quarterback in the end zone on fourth down. Pittsburgh kicked a field goal and Miami won 38-34.

He said he was nervous before that game, and said Tuesday during a Zoom interview that he still gets nervous before games.

“I’d still say I’m pretty nervous the first play,’’ Kinchens said. “It’s just kind of like with the atmosphere and everything going on you just get in a zone and are feeling the scenery. Because I promise you, every time before the first play it feels like a movie. After the first play, you get in the flow of the game. And then it’s like you’re still in a movie. You don’t even realize where you’re at. You’re just kind of like going along with it.”

UM coach Mario Cristobal, known for his seemingly endless energy and extremely long hours in the UM facility, told WQAM this week that Kinchens’ “film-study sessions are already legendary.’’ He later joked with reporters that he likes to think he has the building all to himself late at night, but there’s always Kinchens hanging around.

‘Legendary’ sessions

“When I see someone in there, it’s [makes me] a little uneasy,’’ the coach said. “I feel like someone’s trying to outwork me... He’s always in there with that clicker, just finding a way to gain a step, gain some leverage, gain a tip here and there...It’s crazy to think he’s only a sophomore. He’s on his way to being elite.’’

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele said Monday that Kinchens’ disciplined eyes are what set him apart.

“People don’t understand,’’ Steele said. “Eyes are as important to a football player as they are [to] a Nascar driver with 50 cars around him going 200 miles an hour. You better have your eyes on what you’re supposed to have them on. And he has phenomenal eyes.”

Kinchen’s gift for vision comes from training and listening to UM secondary coach Jahmile Addae — “His main thing is train your eyes right.” But he said it can also be “a curse.’’

“If you’re looking at the wrong thing or looking at something too long it can hurt you.’’

Kinchens will certainly have his eyes on 6-4, 235-pound Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who threw for 3,160 yards, with 14 touchdowns (10 interceptions) last season, adding 368 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. This season, he’s 196-of-301 (65.1 percent) for 2,179 yards and 19 touchdowns, with five interceptions, and has rushed for 405 yards and five touchdowns.

“A very hard challenge and you have to face it,’’ Kinchens said of Uiagalelei. “Great quarterback. He can use his legs very well. He’s the second leading rusher on the team and still throwing the ball phenomenal.”

Kinchens’ teammates have no doubts he’s up for the battle.

“I know he’s a ball hog,’’ tailback Jaylan Knighton said. “He even do it in practice. The preparation is hard. The winning is easy.”

Not that easy. UM is still at .500 and needs one more win to qualify for a bowl. He said the previous week’s 45-3 loss to Florida State was filled with “trials and tribulations.’’

“We just made it a thing to work hard so we wouldn’t get that feeling no more,’’ he said. “I think we took the next step.’’

Latest Stories

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Devils fans apologize to head coach Lindy Ruff with 'Sorry, Lindy' chant

    It sounds like Devils fans have changed their tune about head coach Lindy Ruff.

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

    NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington's 5-1 vic

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Auger-Aliassime rebounds at ATP Finals with first career win over top-seeded Nadal

    Felix Auger-Aliassime's dream of defeating his tennis idol came true on Tuesday. After a loss to Norway's Casper Ruud to open his first appearance at the season-ending ATP Finals, Auger-Aliassime regained his scorching end-of-season form with a 6-3, 6-4 win over top-seeded Rafael Nadal in round-robin play. "I wasn't sure If I would be here one day or if I could only dream of it," Auger-Aliassime said of defeating the Spanish legend for the first time. "The age difference is huge, and it proves w

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links bel