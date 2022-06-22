Is Miami International Airport still open after fiery crash on runway? Here’s what we know

A Dominican Republic flight just crashed landed on the runaway at Miami International Airport Tuesday, injuring three with no fatalities yet reported. With the wreckage and smoke being seen from the nearby SR-836, one has to wonder: is the airport closed?

If you’re waiting to pick some up or are wondering about a future flight, good news, Miami International is still open for business and most flights are still on time.

Airport officials have yet to tell the Herald if the crash will have any lasting effects to the runaways or any airport services. WSVN Channel 7 News reported runways 9 and 27 on the south side of the airport are closed.

For a live look at which planes are running on time or delayed, check the Miami International Airport’s Flight Information website.

Around 6 p.m., Red Air Flight 203 crashed onto the MIA runway when its landing gear collapsed on touchdown, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Three people were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries after the crash, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

READ MORE HERE: Airplane carrying 126 people from Santo Domingo catches fire at Miami International Airport