Miami Hurricanes slot receiver Xavier Restrepo returns from injury for Virginia game

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is out but his roommate is back from injury for the Miami Hurricanes.

Xavier Restrepo, a third-year sophomore wide receiver who was reported out on Sept. 15 with a foot injury after the first two games of the season, is available to play today against Virginia.

Restrepo was warming up before the Virginia game wearing the same warmup outfits as his teammates — and cleats. He is now in full uniform.

Van Dyke, who sustained a shoulder injury last week against Duke, was also at Virginia, but was not expected to play. He is being replaced by redshirt freshman quarterback Jake Garcia, who had never started a college game coming into Virginia.

Restrepo, a 5-10, 195-pound slot receiver out of Deerfield Beach High, played in the opener against Bethune-Cookman, leading the Canes with five catches for 100 yards, In the second game against Southern Miss, he had six catches for 72 yards.

Restrepo was unquestionably the young man Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal raved about the most during fall camp and early into the season.

Kickoff for the Virginia game is at 12:30 p.m.