Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has right-leg injury

University of Miami starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was seen on campus Monday with his right leg wrapped in an ace bandage all the way up to above his knee.

Van Dyke was limping and keeping the leg completely stiff as he walked.

“I don’t talk about injuries,’’ UM coach Mario Cristobal just said at his news conference. ...He’s ready to go. You have to write what you have to write,’’

Van Dyke was sacked three times and hit hard on Saturday in UM’s 41-31 loss at North Carolina.

The Canes next face Clemson at 8 p.m. Saturday (ACC Network) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Van Dyke, who acknowledged after the loss at UNC that he had torn three ligaments in a finger on his right, throwing hand during fall camp, spent the last half of the 2022 season with a third-degree AC joint sprain and missed most of the latter part of UM’s 5-7 campaign.

Van Dyke, the 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year, is now 129 of 183 (70.5 percent) for 1,721 yards and 16 touchdowns, with six interceptions. He is ranked 10th nationally in passing efficiency and No. 8 in passing touchdowns.