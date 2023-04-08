Miami Hurricanes quarterback for Class of 2024 commits to the U. He’s 6-foot-6

The Miami Hurricanes have their quarterback for the Class of 2024.

Judd Anderson, a 6-6, 210-pound, three-star quarterback listed by the 247Sports composite as the No. 61 player at his position, committed to the University of Miami on Friday night.

“MIAMI- Don’t worry- ITS ON!!! See y’all soon!!” Anderson posted on Twitter.

Anderson, who also plays high school basketball, visited Miami on Thursday. He told CaneSport, part of the On3.com recruiting network, that he attended practice and that his father told him, “What else would you want?”

“They checked all the boxes,’’ Anderson told CaneSport. “That’s the biggest thing. Everything they did, they just checked the boxes.’’

According to 247Sports, Anderson completed 56.4 percent of his passes and threw for 1,776 yards and 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this past season as a junior. He also ran for two touchdowns. He was recruited by new UM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson.

Georgia Tech, Memphis, Eastern Michigan and Connecticut were among the schools Anderson was considering.

The Canes, who could be open to signing a quarterback when the transfer portal opens April 15, now have three quarterbacks on scholarship: Fourth-year junior starter Tyler Van Dyke, sophomore Jacurri Brown and freshman Emory Williams.

Anderson is UM’s second commitment for 2024. The first commit: Kicker Abram Murray of Shreveport, Louisiana’s C.E. Byrd.