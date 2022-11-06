Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke leaves FSU game in first half with apparent injury

Tyler Van Dyke’s return as the Miami Hurricanes’ starting quarterback on Saturday lasted a little more than a quarter.

Van Dyke left the game against the Florida State Seminoles early in the second quarter after appearing to re-injure his throwing shoulder that he originally hurt on Oct. 22 against Duke. Redshirt freshman Jake Garcia, who made his first college start last week against Virginia, replaced Van Dyke. True freshman Jacurri Brown also took reps as a wildcat quarterback.

The injury on Saturday initially appeared to happen on a second-down throw from his own end zone that was intended for Brashard Smith with 14:01 left in the second quarter. Van Dyke grabbed at his right shoulder as he made his way to the sideline for third down.

Van Dyke threw warm-up passes on the sideline to receiver Xavier Restrepo before returning to the field on Miami’s next possession. He was sacked on the first play of that drive and then threw an incomplete pass to Restrepo on second down before heading to the sideline for good with 11:53 left in the second quarter.

Van Dyke completed 4 of 8 passes for 24 yards.

Hurricanes left guard Jalen Rivers also left the game in the second quarter, getting carried off by a pair of offensive linemen with 13:47 left in the quarter with an apparent right leg injury.

