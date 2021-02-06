Miami Hurricanes lose 80-76 in overtime to No. 16 Virginia Tech, tying shot questioned

For the second time in six days, the resurgent Miami Hurricanes defied the odds and had a favored opponent on the ropes in the waning seconds. But this time, they couldn’t pull off the victory, losing 80-76 in overtime to 16th-ranked Virginia Tech at the Watsco Center.

They led the Hokies by three with two seconds to go in regulation, the Miami bench was ready to erupt in celebration, and then Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor broke their hearts. He launched a three-pointer that beat the buzzer to force overtime with the score tied 74-74.

T.V. replays showed that Cattoor may have stepped out of bounds before taking the game-tying shot, but officials did not review the play.

“I thought we had it, 1.7 seconds left, we’re up three and someone just told me the guy who made the shot stepped out of bounds,” UM coach Jim Larranaga said. “I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I know there were several very close calls at the end and sometimes you’ve really got to catch a break to win a game like that.”

Larranaga said despite the close loss, he was proud of his team, which has played with a depleted roster all season. UM played with just seven scholarship players on Saturday.

“Both teams deserve a lot of credit, and I told the guys they should not put their heads down,” the coach said. “It’s very deflating to lose a game like that, but it was a strange ending if, in fact, the guy who made the game-tying shot was out of bounds. I’ll be very disappointed if I find out that was the violation.”

Miami managed just two free throws in overtime. Trailing 78-76, UM guard Elijah Olaniyi was called for a foul on Cattoor, who sank both free throws to seal the win.

The Hokies improved to 14-4 and 8-3 in the ACC. Miami dropped to 7-11 and 3-10 in the conference.

Olaniyi, a transfer from Stony Brook, had another big night with 19 points, following up on his 21-point performance in a win over Duke on Monday. He was one of four UM players in double figures.

Wong finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. Kam McGusty had 18 points and center Nysier Brooks had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Brooks was bursting with energy, even toweling down the floor when a player fell.

“It was a great college basketball game,” said McGusty. “Every time we match up against Virginia Tech it’s one of those games where you go back and forth or end up in overtime. It’s just unfortunate. You can’t control that. I’m glad with the way we fought. We got down in the second half and rallied back. I’m proud of our fight, we just came up short.”

McGusty admitted that he thought the Hurricanes had the game won at the end of regulation.

“They only had two seconds left, down by three, the chances are high in our favor,” McGusty said, smiling. “It’s the ACC, anything can happen. A lot of high-level players, high-level coaches. They drew up a good play and he hit a big shot.”

Both teams played tenacious defense from the opening whistle. UM missed its first six shots and the Hokies scored the first points four minutes into the game. The scored remained close, and Virginia Tech led 31-28 at halftime.

“The first half defense by both teams was sensational,” Larranaga said. “That’s the best defense any team has played on Isaiah Wong all season, but he got it going in the second half and finished very strong. They kept doubling up on him, he kept finding the open man. He’s getting lots of attention, that means someone else is open, and Elijah has been the recipient of a lot of great passes.”

Justyn Mutts led the Hokies with 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Keve Aluma, who scored 26 against UM last time they played, finished with 16 this time along with six rebounds and five assists. Cattoor added 14.

UM point guard Chris Lykes, who has been out since Dec. 4 with a sprained ankle, was expected to make his return against the Hokies. But he told Larranaga he needed a few more days. He will likely play on Monday against North Carolina.

“Chris practiced on Thursday and Friday, he’s definitely dramatically improved from where he was even a week ago and we expect him back shortly,” Larranaga said.