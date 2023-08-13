Miami Hurricanes land another commitment for 2024 class in three-star offensive lineman

The Miami Hurricanes landed another commitment in their 2024 recruiting class, with three-star offensive lineman Kavion Broussard announcing his oral commitment to UM on Sunday.

Broussard, heading into his senior year at Zachary High in Louisiana, chose the Hurricanes over Florida State, Missouri, Texas Tech, Mississippi State and Cincinnati. He is listed as the No. 48 overall offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class by the 247Sports composite ranking.

Broussard, a 6-6, 276-pound tackle, is the 21st member of the Hurricanes’ upcoming recruiting class and the fourth offensive lineman, joining Jacksonville Mandarin’s Deeryc Plazz, Paramus Catholic (New Jersey)‘s Juan Minaya and Cheshire Academy (Connecticut)‘s Nino Francavilla.

He is also Miami’s third commitment in the past three days after Class of 2025 quarterback Luke Nickel announced his commitment Friday night and 2024 defensive end Elias Rudolph flipped his commitment from Michigan to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Following Broussard’s commitment, the Hurricanes now have the 15th ranked class nationally, according to 247Sports. That’s the third-best class among Atlantic Coast Conference teams behind FSU (fifth) and Clemson (13).