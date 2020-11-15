Miami Hurricanes drop out of the top 10 in AP poll after fourth consecutive win

Another crazy week in college football, another unpredictable week in the rankings.

The Miami Hurricanes dropped in the AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday for the second time this season after a win.

The University of Miami, ranked ninth last week, fell three spots to No. 12 after its come-from-behind 25-24 victory at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

At least 11 games were postponed and four canceled this weekend because of COVID-19 issues. Six of those games were with teams coming into the weekend ranked among the AP’s top 25.

The Canes (7-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) also dropped in the polls on Oct. 24 after beating Virginia on Oct. 24, because other teams’ successes leaped them over the Canes.

Last week, Miami got back in the nation’s top 10 by rising two spots after another thrilling comeback win at North Carolina State.

The Canes host Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4) at 8 p.m. Saturday (ACC Network) at Hard Rock Stadium.

ACC hopes

Miami is now tied for second with Clemson (7-1, 6-1) among the 15 teams (including undefeated Notre Dame only for this season) lumped into one division vying to advance to the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina. But since then-No. 1 Clemson beat Miami on Oct. 10, the Tigers would get the nod to play the Irish in the league title game if both teams continue to win.

Miami needs to win out and hope that Clemson loses at least one more in its remaining schedule of Florida State, Pitt and Virginia Tech.

The Canes also would fare well if Notre Dame (8-0, 6-0) loses at least two games of their remaining matchups with North Carolina, Syracuse and Wake Forest.