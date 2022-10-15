Miami Hurricanes down several injured starters against Virginia Tech Hokies

Susan Miller Degnan
·1 min read

The University of Miami, already ailing with several injured players, is missing a few more Saturday against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Henry Parrish Jr., Michael Redding III, Zion Nelson, Justice Oluwaseun, Waynmon Steed Jr. and Tyrique Stevenson all did not participate in warm-ups at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia, and won’t suit up for the Miami Hurricanes in their second Atlantic Coast Conference game.

Miami (2-3, 0-1) did not provide specifics for most of these injuries, but coach Mario Cristobal said both Nelson and Oluwaseun would be game-time decisions for this weekend. Stevenson’s absence is a surprise, though, after Cristobal said the cornerback “looked good” in practice this week after going into “protocol” last weekend.

Stevenson had started all five games at corner and Oluwaseun all five games on the offensive line, but both left early in the Hurricanes’ loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels last Saturday. Parrish has also started all five games at running back, Redding has started multiple games at wide receiver and Steed started last week against North Carolina.

Nelson, who has now missed 5 of 6 games so far this season, has more than 30 games of starting experience, even though offseason knee surgery has kept him from starting any games so far this season. Nelson was a preseason All-American, according to The Athletic, Athlon and College Football News. On Oct. 3, Cristobal said the star tackle had a “setback” after making his season debut against the then-No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies last month.

These injuries add to a long list for Miami, which also includes running backs Donald Chaney Jr. and TreVonte’ Citizen, wide receivers Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George, and tight end Elijah Arroyo.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

