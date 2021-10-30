Miami Hurricanes down another defensive starter against No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers

Nesta Jade Silvera did not travel with the Miami Hurricanes to Pittsburgh as he deals with an illness.

Silvera, who started the last two games at defensive tackle, adds to a long list of sidelined players for Miami. His illness is not COVID-19, a team spokesperson said.

An illness has been spreading around campus in recent weeks and limited cornerback Te’Cory Couch last week. Multiple Hurricanes did not travel on their most recent road trip because of illness.

With Silvera out, defensive linemen Jared Harrison-Hunte and Jonathan Ford get the starting nods in the interior against the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers. Fellow defensive linemen Leonard Taylor and Jordan Miller get expanded roles.

Silvera’s illness leaves Miami short two more starters from a week earlier. Safety Bubba Bolden is also out after he opted for season-ending shoulder surgery this week. Freshmen James Williams and Kamren Kinchens get the starts at safety with Bolden out.

Bolden was leading Miami with 42 tackles, and had 3 1/2 tackles for loss and one sack. Silvera led the defensive linemen with 20 sacks and had three tackles for loss.

From the potential preseason starting lineup on defense, the Hurricanes were missing Bolden, Silvera and cornerback Al Blades Jr., who is recovering from a sports hernia, at Heinz Field.

Other long-term injuries for Miami include quarterbacks D’Eriq King and Jake Garcia, running backs Cam’Ron Harris and Donald Chaney Jr., and offensive linemen Jalen Rivers, Corey Gaynor and John Campbell Jr. Wide receiver Michael Redding III was also out for the third straight game for an undisclosed reason.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) calls a play during the fourth quarter of their ACC football game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Van Dyke’s Pitt connections

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke said going into Saturday’s game that Pittsburgh offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple, who held the same job at UM in 2009 and ‘10, “was actually my first offer at UMass when he was the head coach. I have a really great relationship with him.’’

Whipple is in his third season at Pitt, and was the UMass head coach from 2014 to ‘18, concluding that tenure as the winningest coach in school history with 65 victories, including three Atlantic 10 titles and three NCAA playoff berths.

Van Dyke, a second-year freshman, was also offered a scholarship by Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi.

“What’s interesting is I visited Pitt before Coach Whipple was the offensive coordinator,’’ Van Dyke said. “My grandfather, he hired Coach Whipple at his first head-coaching job at the University of New Haven when my grandfather was the athletic director there. So, he was trying to get me to go to Pitt before I committed to Miami.

“Pitt is a great school. I know Coach Whipple well and I even know Coach Narduzzi well through recruiting. So, they’ve done a great job with the defense and the offense. We have a great challenge.’’

Whipple was the head coach at New Haven from 1988 to ‘93.

Van Dyke, from Glastonbury, Connecticut, said he was looking forward to the cool weather this weekend, though it was forecast to rain throughout game.

“That’s what I grew up playing in, fall weather in the Northeast — 55, 50, something like that,’’ the quarterback said. “That’s perfect for me. I love that weather. It’ll be good to go back up north.”