Miami Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson drafted by Chicago Bears in second round

University of Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson returned home to Florida City in Miami-Dade County from the University of Georgia before the 2021 season to be closer to his mom, grandma and four little sisters.

Soon enough he’ll be leaving again to start the next chapter of his life and no doubt help support the women dear to him.

Stevenson, 22, became the first Miami player chosen in the NFL Draft on Friday when the Chicago Bears drafted him in the second round with the 56th overall pick — the 25th player taken in that round and eighth cornerback selected in the draft. To make matters a bit sweeter, former Hurricanes/Bears return specialist great Devin Hester made the announcement for the pick.

“Makin’ dreams come true,’’ the Bears tweeted immediately afterward. “Welcome to Chicago, @dreamchaser Ty10!”

The selection of Stevenson ensured that UM has had at least one player taken in each draft since 1975 — 49 consecutive drafts.

Stevenson previously said more than once that he has “no regrets” about leaving a Georgia team that won national championships both years he played at UM. “I just know that my whole life I put in the work, I stayed the course, I did everything that was possible for me to get here,’’ he said in late March at UM Pro Day.

“I know that I woke up every day and put my best foot in front of me. And even if I couldn’t pick it up, I dragged it in front of me. I just know I did everything possible to get me in this position.’’

Stevenson, 6-0 and 197 pounds March 27 at UM Pro Day, is known for his physical play. He finished his Miami career with 20 starts in 22 games. He had a combined 68 tackles in ‘21 and ‘22, four tackles for loss, half a sack, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups, and had been projected to be taken as soon as the second round.

Stevenson was a four-star, top-10 national cornerback prospect when he graduated from Miami Southridge after attending Homestead South Dade.

He said he arrived at UM weighing “between 215 and 220” and shed about 20 pounds to enhance his overall performance so he could “move quicker.’’

“I really watch what I put in my body,’’ he said.

Stevenson said that coming home to his family and the team he grew up watching was the right choice, despite Georgia’s national titles.

“Just being able to come in and put that U on the side of my helmet meant a lot to me and my family,’’ Stevenson said. “And just being able to have that opportunity to be the neighborhood hero, because I”m from here... to give the kids in my neighborhood that inspiration, that motivation that they can do it.’’

What would Stevenson say to Bears fans wondering what they’re getting in their new defensive back?

“You’ll get a hard-working man,’’ he said. “You’ll get a dedicated man. You’ll get somebody who is dedicated to improving themself outside of football so they can be a better person within football. You’ll get a dog. You’ll get someone who is willing to come in at any time and give 100-percent and keep my 100-percent integrity.’’