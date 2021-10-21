Miami Hurricanes basketball gives glimpse of team in exhibition. Takeaways from win

Isaiah Wong entered the Miami Hurricanes’ lone exhibition game ahead of the 2021-2022 season with a slew of preseason hype. The third-year sophomore is a preseason first-team All-ACC member and landed on the watch list for the Jerry West Award, given annually to college basketball’s top shooting guard.

Wong lived up to the early hype Wednesday in the Hurricanes’ 106-95 win over Nova Southeastern University at the Watsco Center, scoring a game-high 40 points while adding seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals in 31 minutes of work. Wong made 11 of 19 shots from the field — including an 8-of-14 mark from three-point range — and sank all 10 of his free throw attempts.

The Hurricanes jumped out to a 19-8 lead over the first six minutes and used a 16-2 run midway through the first half to jump out to a 22-point lead before heading to intermission up 45-33 after a late rally from Nova.

The Sharks cut their deficit to as few as seven points before the Hurricanes hit three consecutive three-point shots to bring their lead back to double digits.

Wong hit the final two of those three-pointers, the start of an individual 11-point flurry over a span of 3:15 that pushed Miami’s lead to 69-52.

The lead would expand to as many as 20 points with about 10 minutes left. It was large enough to withstand another late Nova rally that cut Miami’s lead to four points with 4:30 left before Wong added another seven points in a span of 48 seconds on a pair of free throws, a layup and another three-pointer.

The Hurricanes now have a little less than three weeks before the season truly begins. Miami opens the season on Nov. 9 against Canisius. Three of the Hurricanes’ first four games will be played at the Watsco Center, along with a Nov. 13 game against UCF and Nov. 21 against Florida A&M. The only game in that stretch not played on UM’s home court is a Nov. 16 contest against Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton.

UM Hurricane Charlie Moore (3) dribbles up court against Nova Southeastern Sharks during basketball game on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables

More takeaways from the exhibition win:

▪ Charlie Moore makes an early impression. The sixth-year senior has played at California, Kansas and DePaul and has 117 career games at the collegiate level under his belt. His experience, the Hurricanes hope, will pay dividends during his lone season at Miami.

He showcased his skills Wednesday, scoring 25 points on 6-of-10 shooting (including 4 of 6 from three-point range) while hauling in six rebounds, tallying five assists and going 9 for 10 from the free throw line.

UM Hurricane Kameron McGusty (23) looks to pass the ball while Hurricanes host Nova Southeastern Sharks on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables

▪ Kameron McGusty’s fast start. The sixth-year senior was heavily involved in Miami’s offense early, scoring 18 of his 22 points in the first half. He stuffed the stat sheet elsewhere, too, with eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block.

UM Hurricane Wooga Poplar (55) battles for a rebound during basketball game against Nova Southeastern Sharks on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables

▪ Little seen from the freshmen. The Hurricanes have four freshmen on their roster: guards Bensley Joseph, Jakai Robinson, Thomas Oosterbroek and Wooga Poplar. Only one saw action on Wednesday.

Poplar came in off the bench and played 14 minutes. He scored 5 points and corralled five rebounds.

UM Hurricane Sam Waardenburg (21) looks to pass the ball while Hurricanes host Nova Southeastern Sharks on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Watsco Center in Coral Gables

▪ The return of Sam Waardenburg. The 6-10 forward and sixth-year senior from Auckland, New Zealand played in his first game since March 11, 2020, after missing the entire 2020-2021 season with a left foot injury. He scored 4 points with four rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal.