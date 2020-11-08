Miami Hurricanes are back in nation’s top 10 after thriller but hurt by Clemson loss

The University of Miami is back in the nation’s top 10 after rising in both the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches polls on Sunday after its thrilling comeback win at North Carolina State late Friday.

But the overriding feeling today by Hurricanes fans might be a gloomy one, as Notre Dame’s double-overtime win against No. 1 Clemson — now No. 4 Clemson — severely hurt Miami’s chances of getting to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game.

The Canes rose two spots to No. 9 in the AP and also is No. 9 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Miami (6-1, 5-1 ACC), scheduled to play at unranked Virginia Tech (4-3, 4-2) at noon Saturday (ESPN2), would have had a better chance to get in the Dec. 19 ACC title game had Clemson (7-1, 6-1) beaten the Irish (7-0, 6-0). That’s because the Hurricanes got beaten Oct. 10 by Clemson, and Notre Dame, which rose Sunday from No. 4 to No. 2, is not on UM’s schedule this season.

Alabama (6-1) is now the AP’s and Coaches’ No. 1, with Ohio State (3-0) taking the No. 3 spot.

Miami doesn’t have a path to the league title game without additional losses by Clemson or Notre Dame. In that case, there could be a tiebreaker implemented.

Notre Dame’s remaining schedule is Nov. 14 at Boston College, Nov. 21 bye, Nov. 27 at North Carolina, Dec. 5 at home against Syracuse and Dec. 12 at Wake Forest.

Clemson’s remaining schedule is Nov. 14 bye, Nov. 21 at Florida State, Nov. 28 home against Pitt and Dec. 5 at Virginia Tech.