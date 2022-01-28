Miami Hurricanes are atop ACC, but know better than to take Georgia Tech lightly

Michelle Kaufman
·3 min read
Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com
The casual fan might see the University of Miami in first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference and Georgia Tech in 14th place and figure that Saturday’s noon matchup in Atlanta won’t be much of a game.

But anybody who follows the two teams more carefully knows better.

The Yellow Jackets’ record is 9-10 overall and 2-6 in the conference, but they are coming off a 75-61 win against Florida State, which swept the Hurricanes this month.

As if that weren’t enough to motivate the Hurricanes (15-5, 7-2 ACC), Georgia Tech has beaten UM the past three times they played. Last February, the Jackets won by 27, and Michael DeVoe scorched the Canes for 29 points, including 7-of-11 from three-point range.

Georgia Tech went on to win the ACC tournament, DeVoe was the MVP and he is the second-leading scorer in the conference this season at 19.2 points per game. Jordan Usher averages 15.4 and had a big game against the Seminoles on Wednesday with 19 points, eight rebounds, five steals and five assists.

Tech had 13 steals against FSU and will aim to disrupt Miami’s scoring trio of guards Kam McGusty, Isaiah Wong and Charlie Moore, whose half-court buzzer-beating shot sank Virginia Tech on Wednesday.

McGusty ranks sixth in the ACC with 17.9 points per game and Wong is seventh with 16.5.

“Georgia Tech has their own unique style, just like Florida State does,” UM coach Jim Larranaga said. “They change defenses a lot. They play man, they play zone, but their zone is unique. It has different shapes and strategies. Sometimes they like to trap out of it, they like to trap in the corners, they vary the pickups and pressure. They’re very good at forcing turnovers. You have to be very careful not to make mistakes.”

Miami moved into sole possession of first place in the ACC after the road win over Virginia Tech. The team’s only two losses since late November were to Florida State, both by one point.

But the Hurricanes know they face a tough challenge Saturday on both ends of the court.

“They’re also a very potent offensive team whenever Michael DeVoe or Jordyn Usher catch fire because they can carry the offense for long periods of time,” Larranaga said.

“You can’t get any separation on Devoe. He is such a high-octane scorer that if you give him a three, he’s going to make the three and if you overplay the three, he’s so good at getting to the rim. He’s very, very clever in the paint, shot faking and getting fouled. He can play the one, the two, the three. He’s very good in the open court. He is, deservedly, a very well-respected player around the ACC and the country.”

After the Georgia Tech game Miami is back home next Wednesday against Notre Dame (7 p.m.)

