This Miami Hooters closed. Now a local sports bar is hoping to make Bayside cool again

Connie Ogle
·1 min read

Hooters at Bayside Marketplace has closed for good. But the chicken wings will be back soon. Real soon.

Sports bar Black Market Miami will be opening a second location in the space with a view of Biscayne Bay later this month, just in time (we hope) for a Miami Heat playoff run.

“Black Market is a sports bar for Miamians, by Miamians, and it doesn’t get more Miami than Bayside,” said Black Market co-founder Erick Passo, who with partner Mike Mora opened the downtown ’80s-themed sports bar in 2017. “When we had the opportunity to open inside one of the most successful Hooters, we knew it was meant to be.”

Passo and Mora hope to help build a local clientele for Bayside, which tends to attract tourists.

The menu at the new Black Market Miami location at Bayside will feature a similar menu to its first sports bar &#x002014; and that means wings.
The menu at the new Black Market Miami location at Bayside will feature a similar menu to its first sports bar — and that means wings.

The 8,000-square-foot space will include old photographs of local legends and sports heroes. Customers can eat their wings (or one of the restaurant’s new seafood dishes) amid 40 TVs on a renovated outdoor patio with a bar that overlooks the marina.

Black Market’s Johnny McConnon will lead the bar program, so expect drinks like the El Chapo (Ilegal mezcal, lime juice, mango, cayenne-infused agave and sparkling brut) or the Better Call Saul (Bombay gin, strawberry, fresh lemon juice and spiked seltzer). There will also be a few drinks exclusive to the new location and a 3-7 p.m. happy hour Monday through Friday with two-for-one cocktails.

Black Market Miami

Address: 401 Biscayne Blvd, Ste. 225 at Bayside Marketplace, Miami

Opening: May 2021

Latest Stories

  • LeBron James rips play-in tournament: 'Whoever came up with that s*** needs to be fired'

    The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.

  • Einarson falls to US for third straight loss at world women's curling championship

    A third straight loss left Canada's Kerri Einarson on the ropes after the opening weekend of round-robin play at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship.

  • Mike Weir wins first senior title after John Daly goes in the water

    Former Masters champion Mike Weir won his first PGA Tour Champions event Sunday when he held steady with pars down the stretch for a 4-under 68.

  • Final 2021 NFL draft grades

    The picks are in, from No. 1 (Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars) through No. 259 (Grant Stuard, aka “Mr. Irrelevant,” to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), and we have broken all of them down.

  • Boxer Felix Verdejo charged in horrifying kidnapping, death of pregnant lover

    Verdejo turned himself in Sunday after the victim's body was identified.

  • Semien HR, Blue Jays sweep Braves 7-2; Springer exits early

    Semien homered and drove in four runs as Toronto finished off a three-game sweep of the Atlanta Braves with a 7-2 win Sunday.

  • Giannis effusive after outdueling Durant: 'I look up to him, I'm not gonna lie'

    Was Sunday's showdown an Eastern Conference playoff preview?

  • Kyle Lowry asked if he was extra motivated to beat Lakers

    After a dominant performance, Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry discusses if Sunday's game felt a bit more important since the Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly interested in trading for him in March.

  • Manchester United vs Liverpool called off after fans storm stadium

    Fans gathered outside the stadium, on the pitch, and around United’s team bus in Salford.

  • A's pitcher Jesus Luzardo breaks bone playing video game, placed on injured list

    Add Luzardo's name to the long list of bizarre baseball injuries.

  • Breanna Stewart engaged to fellow basketball pro Marta Xargay

    The pair announced their engagement days before a potential meeting on a basketball court.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Packers GM doesn't think relationship with Aaron Rodgers is beyond repair

    Brian Gutekunst hopes the relationship between him and Rodgers can be repaired.

  • NBA rookie rankings: Welcome back to the top three, LaMelo Ball

    LaMelo Ball is back ... and right in the thick of the Rookie of the Year race with Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton.

  • LeBron James' criticism of the NBA play-in tournament is precisely why it's great

    The value of the play-in tournament isn't the play-in games themselves. It's that teams like the Lakers and Mavs can't just cruise into the playoffs.

  • Guardiola calls for calm as Man City bids to reach CL final

    Pep Guardiola regards the second leg of a Champions League semifinal as the toughest game in soccer, and he has the battle scars to prove it. It was at that decisive stage that Guardiola came up short in each of his three years at Bayern Munich, from 2013-16. In one of those second legs, Bayern was crushed by Real Madrid 4-0. Go back a further two years — to the last of his four seasons at Barcelona — and Guardiola suffered one of the most painful results of his career in a semifinal second leg: A dramatic 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Camp Nou, where Barca surrendered a two-goal lead against an opponent playing with 10 men for nearly an hour. Indeed, it’s a decade since Guardiola has celebrated advancing from the Champions League semifinals. So maybe there’s some apprehension — surely some nerves — as he takes Manchester City into the second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, even with his team holding a 2-1 lead? Not a bit of it. “It’s the first time we are here, for most of us in this club,” Guardiola said on Monday, a day before perhaps the biggest European game in City’s history. “Of course I know what we are playing for, but in these types of games, you don’t need much emotion. “It’s more about being calm. Knowing exactly what you have to do.” For Guardiola, the second leg of the semifinals is as much a mental examination as a physical one. Some players have the result of the first leg in their minds, others might think about the prospect of playing in a final. So, his biggest task over the past two days has been to keep his City players in the moment. PSG, Guardiola insisted, hasn’t been mentioned at all. “It’s not necessary,” Guardiola said. “We just speak about us, us, and us, and what we have to do. “I didn’t speak one word about them.” Perhaps the confidence Guardiola demonstrated in his pre-match news conference stemmed from the way City stymied PSG and its world-class forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the second half of the first leg, when City came from 1-0 down with a display of maturity and assuredness. As City grew, PSG became reckless, Mbappe and Neymar got frustrated, Idrissa Gueye got a red card, ruling PSG’s best holding midfielder out of the return game at Etihad Stadium. City centre back John Stones will be tasked with keeping Mbappe and Neymar quiet again, and he is embracing the challenge. “The character and the resilience to come from behind, it’s something not easy to do, and after the game we felt great pride and self-satisfaction,” Stones said. “Those moments, especially those big moments in the Champions League, are something we can thrive off and bring into the next 90 minutes tomorrow.” Indeed, Guardiola, who reported no new injury concerns for City, attempted to take some pressure off his team by comparing the size of the match to a typical English Premier League game. “We are not going to demand anything special,” he said. “We play tough, tough games in the Premier League, the same level as PSG, because the Premier League is so demanding and tough. Even in the Champions League in the group stage.” A 2-1 advantage could leave some teams caught in two minds, whether to sit on a lead or go for the kill. For Stones, there's only one option as City looks to reach its first Champions League final and move within one step of realizing the long-held goals of its Abu Dhabi ownership. “We have to attack the game like we would every other game, to go out and win,” he said. "We have never gone into a game, if we are in a good position, thinking we need to to sit there and think the job's done or defend or anything like that. “It’s a downward spiral if we go into the game like that.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Sales start for 9,500-ticket Europa League final in Poland

    NYON, Switzerland — UEFA started selling tickets on Monday for the Europa League final in Poland with 2,000 seats to be allocated to each club from the maximum limit of 9,500. It is unclear if fans of the two finalists can enter Poland, where authorities have approved a limit of 25% of the stadium capacity at Arena Gdansk for the May 26 game. “Supporters from abroad will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force at the time of the final as no exemptions will be granted to ticket holders,” UEFA said in a statement. An all-English final is possible with Manchester United leading Roma 6-2 after the first-leg games in the semifinals last week. Arsenal will host Villarreal in their second leg on Thursday trailing only 2-1. The British government currently advises “against all but essential travel” to Poland with stated exemptions for elite athletes but not spectators. Visitors to Poland must currently self-isolate when they return. Access to the stadium in Gdansk “may include the need for proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test result,” UEFA said. Ticket prices range from 40 euros ($48) to 130 euros ($157) with 2,000 being sold to fans worldwide in a ballot through UEFA’s website. Applications close on Friday. UEFA has allocated 3,500 seats in total for local organizers, international soccer officials, sponsors and broadcasters. UEFA said it “will reimburse the full price of the ticket to successful buyers should a reduction to the stadium capacity be announced by the local authorities at a later stage.” Gdansk is staging the Europa League final one year after its original hosting date was postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s competition was completed as a mini-tournament in Germany. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Bills pick up Allen, Edmunds 5th-year contract options

    BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds are staying around for at least two more seasons. The Bills on Monday exercised the fifth-year options of both players’ contracts and retained the 2018 first-round draft picks through the 2022 season. The move comes at a combined price of about $36 million, with Allen set to make nearly $23 million in his final year. The fifth year of the contracts is guaranteed, though the Bills can renegotiate the deals. General manager Brandon Beane had raised concerns how he’ll fit both contracts under a slow-growing salary cap. The key now becomes negotiating extensions before the fifth-year options kick in for next season. “It’s not an ideal scenario for that to pick them both up and not extend them,” Beane said a week before the draft. "So we just got to kind of figure out how we can make that work in our system.” The salary cap has become a larger issue after its projected growth was stalled by the economic effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Beane was required to be creative this off-season in retaining three key starters in linebacker Matt Milano and offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Daryl Williams despite the salary cap shrinking to $182.5 million. He’ll face an even bigger challenge to retain his core players next year, with the Bills currently featuring 26 players eligible to become unrestricted free agents. Allen and Edmunds represented the cornerstones of the future when selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. Beane used a stockpile of draft picks he accumulated by manoeuvring Buffalo up the order. Buffalo moved up five spots to select Allen at No. 7, and then jumped from 22nd to 16th to draft Edmunds. Allen was the third of five quarterbacks selected in the first round in 2018 and has established himself as among the best of the class, which included Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, who was taken first overall, and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (32nd). In three years, Allen has shed criticism of being erratic during his two final college seasons at Wyoming. Allen’s production has jumped in each of his three seasons, with his completion percentage rising from 52.8 in 2018 -- an NFL low among starters -- to 69.2 last year. He’s coming off a season in which he set franchise records with 37 touchdowns passing and 46 combined TDs, 4,544 yards passing, 396 completions, and was part of an offence that scored a team-best 501 points. Behind Allen, Buffalo won its first AFC East title since 1995 and made its deepest playoff run in 27 years before losing the conference championship game to Kansas City. Edmunds was 19 when he was drafted out of Virginia Tech, and has been a three-year starter. The Bills value his 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame and speed. He’s topped 110 tackles in each of his three seasons, and has 5 1/2 sacks, three interceptions and forced two fumbles in 47 career games. Inconsistency at times has been an issue, with Edmunds sometimes getting caught out of position. Beane already had preliminary contract talks with Allen’s representatives, and hasn’t ruled out negotiating an extension within the year. “Listen, we would love to get Josh extended. No doubt. It has to be a number that works for him and works for us,” Beane said. “Josh wants to be here. That gives me hope we’ll get something done at some point. I can’t guarantee you it will be this year.” Beane said the key is to be patient and allow negotiations to progress naturally. “You can’t force it. It happens when it happens,” he said. “If it happens this year, great. If it doesn’t, I’ll be very positive that we’ll get it done next year.” Allen is eager to stay. “If they called up and wanted to talk tomorrow, I’d be willing,” Allen told The Ringer podcast last month. “But we’ll see. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.” ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL John Wawrow, The Associated Press

  • Kevin Love says playing with hometown Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard would be 'special'

    On this week’s episode of the “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” podcast, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love revealed that it would be “special” if he had the chance to play for his hometown NBA team: the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • These last-minute Mother's Day gifts from Nike are guaranteed to arrive at her door by Sunday

    Some products are even on sale at up to 50% off.