Miami Herald teams up with tech company to capture high school athletes’ greatest moments

The Miami Herald is partnering with Miami-based tech startup Own Your Moment (OYM) to help high school athletes capture their achievements by launching a program that creates customizable digital player cards for Miami Herald First Team All-County Athletes.

The Herald’s prestigious All-County awards, now in their 57th year, are selected by Herald sports writers and editors, honoring top athletes in Miami-Dade and Broward in 19 sports each school year.

Each of those players will be gifted with a free Digital Player Card commemorating his or her success in a tangible way.

The partnership between OYM and The Miami Herald brings two former First Team All-Dade basketball athletes full circle. Miami tech entrepreneurs and DPC partners Sherer “Junior” Desinor, a 2014 awardee, and 2013 honoree Khambrel Roach understand first-hand the importance of recognizing and celebrating the hard work and dedication of high school student-athletes.

“Since 1965, the All-County Athletic Awards have been South Florida’s hallmark high school sports honor,’’ said Alex Mena, the Miami Herald’s interim executive editor and a former Herald sports editor. “The Herald is proud to continue this tradition beyond our pages with these digital commemoratives created by two past honorees.”

The Digital Player Cards are customizable and will feature the athlete’s photo, stats and accomplishments. The cards can be shared on social media and with family and friends to celebrate the athlete’s success. In addition, a limited number of digital player cards will be available for sale, with 20 percent of the proceeds going to Miami’s Big Brothers Big Sisters Program.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Miami Herald to honor the best high school student-athletes in Miami-Dade County,” said Junior Desinor, Co-Founder of OYM. “Our Digital Player Cards offer a new and innovative way to showcase each athlete’s achievements and recognize their dedication to their sport.”

The Digital Player Cards will be available on OYM’s platform for $25 each.