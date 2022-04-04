Miami Herald partners with local arts organization to launch a series of NFTs

Amanda Rosa
·3 min read

The NFL does it. The New York Times does it. Influencers and podcast hosts are obsessed with it.

Now, the Miami Herald is joining the ranks of organizations that are creating their own NFTs, it announced Friday.

The Miami Herald Collection, an NFT program of artworks by emerging and established local artists, will go on sale in mid-April. Profits from the collection will be shared between the artists and the nonprofit Miami Herald Impact Journalism Fund supporting local journalism.

The collection is a collaboration between the Miami Herald / el Nuevo Herald, local galleries and Oolite Arts, a nonprofit arts organization. The Herald’s announcement came at Miami’s inaugural NFT Week, a three-day conference featuring speakers and workshops.

Even as Miami builds its booming tech hub reputation, the city’s visual art scene and local artists have been getting the international recognition they deserve, said Bob McFarlin, general manager of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald.

“This program will brighten the spotlight on them and help them reach new digitally savvy art consumers where crypto is on the rise,” McFarlin said.

An NFT, which stands for “non fungible token,” authenticates ownership of a digital asset, like art.

The Herald joins a growing number of well-known brands and media outlets that have begun selling NFTs. Last year, the NFL and NFL Players Association announced that it would sell video NFTs of top plays. An NBA clip of Lebron James dunking sold for $387,600. When a New York Times journalist minted a column as an NFT, he thought he’d be lucky to collect $800 to donate to charity. It sold for over $500,000.

The Herald’s NFT collection is much more affordable in comparison. Limited edition artworks by up-and-coming artists start at $50. Purchases can be made in U.S. dollars or in crypto currencies at nft.miamiherald.com.

“Whenever you see a new art delivery platform like NFTs, you want to help artists plug in and have a chance to participate,” said Oolite Arts President and CEO Dennis Scholl. “Partnering with the well-known, respected Miami Herald brand will bring attention to these artists and what they’re doing.”

Artist Arturo Rodr&#xed;guez, stands next to his piece Variation on Courbet (The Meeting) IV, 2021 oil on canvas 58 x 62 inches from his show Terra Incognita at LnS Gallery in Miami, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Artist Arturo Rodríguez, stands next to his piece Variation on Courbet (The Meeting) IV, 2021 oil on canvas 58 x 62 inches from his show Terra Incognita at LnS Gallery in Miami, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

The first release features two works by Cuban-born painter Arturo Rodriguez, an artist that works with Miami’s LnS Gallery. Several of his artworks are held by the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Israel Museum in Jerusalem

The collection also includes works by two Oolite artists: Edison Peñafiel, whose work explores injustices, and Gonzalo Fuenmayor, a charcoal artist known for his intricate details.

Artist Edison Pe&#xf1;afiel in his studio at Oolite Arts in South Beach.
Artist Edison Peñafiel in his studio at Oolite Arts in South Beach.

Future releases will be planned monthly. In May, the collection will include work by renowned Haitian American artist Edouard Duval-Carrié, and Oolite residents Loni Johnson and Jen Clay.

Fuenmayor told the Miami Herald that he believes NFTs will transform the art marketplace as a whole.

Gonzalo Fuenmayor
Gonzalo Fuenmayor

“There is this whole pyramid of artists and curators, galleries, and museums. NFTs will create its own structure,” he said. “Ten to 20 years from now, it will be a different game.”

This story was produced with financial support from The Pérez Family Foundation, in partnership with Journalism Funding Partners, as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The Miami Herald maintains full editorial control of this work.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Seoul is an esports paradise

    Gaming is so popular in Korea that even the smallest of towns have a local PC bang where you’ll find the youth battling one another in games. Seoul is, without a doubt, one of the most successful gaming cities.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Sports anchor Dan Séguin retiring after 32 years with CBC Ottawa

    Dan Séguin is at the 18th hole of a long career in Ottawa sports journalism, and he's heading for the 19th. Thursday marks Séguin's last day as CBC Ottawa's sports anchor, the end of a long career covering local sports that started when he was hired by CJOH (now CTV Ottawa) in 1981, fresh out of Ryerson University. He moved to CBC in 1990 and has been here ever since, all while raising four kids. Séguin covered the 1990 NHL expansion meetings that saw Ottawa awarded a franchise, the Grey Cup win

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Magic

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse fielded questions from reporters after his team defeated the Orlando Magic Friday for a fifth consecutive victory. Nurse talked about how the defence has been clicking and forcing turnovers, the importance of trying new things late in the season, and the similarities and differences between Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry’s three-point shooting. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 10 NHL insights and observations: Skinner's resurgence a much-needed win for Sabres

    This week, we look at the Rocket Richard race, Jeff Skinner's bounce-back season, the Kraken's tough start and more.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Leafs' Michael Bunting appears to take cross-check to head with no penalty called

    Another night, another officiating controversy involving the Maple Leafs.

  • Blue Jays opening day 2022: How to watch, preview, betting odds

    Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Blue Jays' first game on April 8.