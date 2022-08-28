Miami Herald and El Nuevo journalists take home top honors in state awards

Several Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald reporters were recognized for their dynamic storytelling Saturday night during the 2022 Sunshine State Awards ceremony in Fort Lauderdale.

Every year, Florida’s Society of Professional Journalists celebrate the best journalism across the state. The distinctions recognize the work done in different sections of newsrooms, including photography, data visualization and reporting.

Here’s a look at our winners

James Batten Award for Public Service, Finalist: Carol Marbin Miller, Daniel Chang and Emily Michot with ProPublica, Birth & Betrayal

Gene Miller Award for Investigative Reporting, Winner: Staff, House of Cards

Journalist of the Year, Winner: Sarah Blaskey

Editor of the Year, Winner: Joan Chrissos

Excellence in Social Justice Reporting, Winner: Miami Herald & ProPublica – Carol Marbin Miller, Daniel Chang and Emily Michot with ProPublica, Birth & Betrayal

COVID-19 – Infographics & Data Visualization, First Place: Data Visualization

COVID-19 - Obituary Reporting, Second Place: Howard Cohen, The human cost of COVID

Breaking News Reporting, Second Place: Miami Herald – Jay Weaver, David Ovalle, Charles Rabin and David J. Neal, Deadly day for the FBI

Non-Deadline News Reporting, Third Place: Charles Rabin, Jay Weaver, Nicholas Nehamas and Joey Flechas, Law and Disorder: Trouble in the Ranks

Profile Reporting, First Place: Mimi Whitefield, Symeria Hudson: Transforming the care of the homeless

Profile Reporting, Third Place: Linda Robertson, Linda Robertson collection

Editorial Writing, First Place: Editorial Board, COVID-19 in Florida

Beat Reporting - Education - First Place: Linda Robertson and Jimena Tavel

Beat Reporting - Health, Second Place: Daniel Chang

Beat Reporting - Underrepresented Communities, Third Place: Mimi Whitefield, Miami’s Homeless Community

Breaking News Photography, First Place: José A. Iglesias, A painful switch: Rescue mission turns to recovery

Sports Photography, Second Place: Al Diaz, The best play that did not count

Online Video (Short), Second Place: José A. Iglesias, In addition to shelter, Haiti earthquake victims need psychological help, pastor says