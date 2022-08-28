Miami Herald and El Nuevo journalists take home top honors in state awards
Several Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald reporters were recognized for their dynamic storytelling Saturday night during the 2022 Sunshine State Awards ceremony in Fort Lauderdale.
Every year, Florida’s Society of Professional Journalists celebrate the best journalism across the state. The distinctions recognize the work done in different sections of newsrooms, including photography, data visualization and reporting.
Here’s a look at our winners
James Batten Award for Public Service, Finalist: Carol Marbin Miller, Daniel Chang and Emily Michot with ProPublica, Birth & Betrayal
Gene Miller Award for Investigative Reporting, Winner: Staff, House of Cards
Journalist of the Year, Winner: Sarah Blaskey
Editor of the Year, Winner: Joan Chrissos
Excellence in Social Justice Reporting, Winner: Miami Herald & ProPublica – Carol Marbin Miller, Daniel Chang and Emily Michot with ProPublica, Birth & Betrayal
COVID-19 – Infographics & Data Visualization, First Place: Data Visualization
COVID-19 - Obituary Reporting, Second Place: Howard Cohen, The human cost of COVID
Breaking News Reporting, Second Place: Miami Herald – Jay Weaver, David Ovalle, Charles Rabin and David J. Neal, Deadly day for the FBI
Non-Deadline News Reporting, Third Place: Charles Rabin, Jay Weaver, Nicholas Nehamas and Joey Flechas, Law and Disorder: Trouble in the Ranks
Profile Reporting, First Place: Mimi Whitefield, Symeria Hudson: Transforming the care of the homeless
Profile Reporting, Third Place: Linda Robertson, Linda Robertson collection
Editorial Writing, First Place: Editorial Board, COVID-19 in Florida
Beat Reporting - Education - First Place: Linda Robertson and Jimena Tavel
Beat Reporting - Health, Second Place: Daniel Chang
Beat Reporting - Underrepresented Communities, Third Place: Mimi Whitefield, Miami’s Homeless Community
Breaking News Photography, First Place: José A. Iglesias, A painful switch: Rescue mission turns to recovery
Sports Photography, Second Place: Al Diaz, The best play that did not count
Online Video (Short), Second Place: José A. Iglesias, In addition to shelter, Haiti earthquake victims need psychological help, pastor says
Online Video (Long), First Place: Emily Michot, Surfside condo collapse: What we’ll remember