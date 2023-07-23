Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald and Bradenton Herald take top honors at FSNE awards

Grethel Aguila
·2 min read
CARL JUSTE/MIAMI HERALD STAFF

The three Florida Heralds — the Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald and Bradenton Herald — were recognized for their dynamic storytelling Thursday in the Florida Society of News Editors Journalism contest.

The annual awards celebrate the best journalism across the state and recognize the work done in different sections of newsrooms, including photography, reporting and video.

Here’s a look at the winners.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Miami

Beat Reporting, First Place, Jacqueline Charles, Haiti’s Neverending Crisis

Beat reporting, Third Place, Jimena Tavel, Education in Florida: A system under stress

Editorials, First Place, Staff, Free State of Florida?

Features video, First Place, Staff, Coverage of the Champlain Towers South collapse, one year later

Multimedia, First Place, Staff of Miami Herald and Treefort Media, Collapse: Disaster in Surfside

Spot news photography, First Place, Pedro Portal, Miami Herald, Boats run aground in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

Spot news photography, Third Place, Matias J. Ocner, Matlacha after Hurricane Ian

Sports, First Place, Staff, Miami Herald, 1972 Dolphins project

Sports, Second Place, Sarah Blaskey, Nicholas Nehamas and Rosmery Izaguirre, NFL’s coaching carousel: Are candidates of color given short shrift

Enterprise, Second Place, Ana Ceballos and Sommer Brugal, Gov. DeSantis and Hillsdale College: A political partnership

Sports photography, Second Place, Al Diaz, Miami Dolphins’ Alec Ingold hurdles over San Francisco 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw

Features Writing, Second Place, Linda Robertson, Linda Robertson portfolio

Enterprise, Third Place, Antonio María Delgado and Michael Wilner, Bargaining Chips: Trapped in Venezuela’s House of Dreams

Investigative Reporting, Third Place, Ana Ceballos and Sommer Brugal, Gov. DeSantis and Hillsdale College: A political partnership

El Nuevo

News Reporting, First Place, Sonia Osorio

News Reporting, Second Place, Verónica Egui Brito

News Reporting, Third Place, Sarah Moreno

Sports, Second Place, Jorge Ebro

Features Enterprise Writing, First Place, Verónica Egui Brito

Features Enterprise Writing, Third Place, Sarah Moreno

Bradenton

Breaking news, First Place, Staff, Hurricane Ian in Manatee County

Investigative Reporting, First Place, Ryan Callihan and Jessica DeLeon, Manatee County commissioner accused of DUI crash

Business, First Place, James A. Jones Jr., New project worries historically Black Tallevast community

Beat Reporting, First Place, Ryan Ballogg, Environmental issues in Manatee County

Beat Reporting, Second Place, Ryan Callihan, Local government in Bradenton and Manatee County

Features video, Second Place, Tiffany Tompkins, As Parrish grows, construction workers replace cowboys and ranchers

Enterprise, Third Place, Ryan Ballog and Ryan Callihan, Growing pollution

Multimedia, First Place, James A. Jones Jr., Meet the barbecue pit master who has the oldest Black-owned car dealership in Manatee

Read more

More From