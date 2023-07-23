Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald and Bradenton Herald take top honors at FSNE awards

The three Florida Heralds — the Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald and Bradenton Herald — were recognized for their dynamic storytelling Thursday in the Florida Society of News Editors Journalism contest.

The annual awards celebrate the best journalism across the state and recognize the work done in different sections of newsrooms, including photography, reporting and video.

Here’s a look at the winners.

Miami

▪ Beat Reporting, First Place, Jacqueline Charles, Haiti’s Neverending Crisis

▪ Beat reporting, Third Place, Jimena Tavel, Education in Florida: A system under stress

▪ Editorials, First Place, Staff, Free State of Florida?

▪ Features video, First Place, Staff, Coverage of the Champlain Towers South collapse, one year later

▪ Multimedia, First Place, Staff of Miami Herald and Treefort Media, Collapse: Disaster in Surfside

▪ Spot news photography, First Place, Pedro Portal, Miami Herald, Boats run aground in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

▪ Spot news photography, Third Place, Matias J. Ocner, Matlacha after Hurricane Ian

▪ Sports, First Place, Staff, Miami Herald, 1972 Dolphins project

▪ Sports, Second Place, Sarah Blaskey, Nicholas Nehamas and Rosmery Izaguirre, NFL’s coaching carousel: Are candidates of color given short shrift

▪ Enterprise, Second Place, Ana Ceballos and Sommer Brugal, Gov. DeSantis and Hillsdale College: A political partnership

▪ Sports photography, Second Place, Al Diaz, Miami Dolphins’ Alec Ingold hurdles over San Francisco 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw

▪ Features Writing, Second Place, Linda Robertson, Linda Robertson portfolio

▪ Enterprise, Third Place, Antonio María Delgado and Michael Wilner, Bargaining Chips: Trapped in Venezuela’s House of Dreams

▪ Investigative Reporting, Third Place, Ana Ceballos and Sommer Brugal, Gov. DeSantis and Hillsdale College: A political partnership

El Nuevo

▪ News Reporting, First Place, Sonia Osorio

▪ News Reporting, Second Place, Verónica Egui Brito

▪ News Reporting, Third Place, Sarah Moreno

▪ Sports, Second Place, Jorge Ebro

▪ Features Enterprise Writing, First Place, Verónica Egui Brito

▪ Features Enterprise Writing, Third Place, Sarah Moreno

Bradenton

▪ Breaking news, First Place, Staff, Hurricane Ian in Manatee County

▪ Investigative Reporting, First Place, Ryan Callihan and Jessica DeLeon, Manatee County commissioner accused of DUI crash

▪ Business, First Place, James A. Jones Jr., New project worries historically Black Tallevast community

▪ Beat Reporting, First Place, Ryan Ballogg, Environmental issues in Manatee County

▪ Beat Reporting, Second Place, Ryan Callihan, Local government in Bradenton and Manatee County

▪ Features video, Second Place, Tiffany Tompkins, As Parrish grows, construction workers replace cowboys and ranchers

▪ Enterprise, Third Place, Ryan Ballog and Ryan Callihan, Growing pollution

▪ Multimedia, First Place, James A. Jones Jr., Meet the barbecue pit master who has the oldest Black-owned car dealership in Manatee