Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald to expand climate coverage with gift from foundation

As climate change continues to be a significant concern for a growing South Florida, covering the evolving threat is vital. Coverage takes resources.

Thanks to a $100,000 donation from the David and Christina Martin Family Foundation, the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald can grow its team of journalists covering climate change and resiliency in South Florida.

The donation, announced Monday, is to the Herald’s Impact Journalism Fund, which enriches news coverage through private-sector support. The Martin Foundation’s contribution follows recent donations from Florida International University, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Foundation, and the Perry Cohen Foundation.

These donors’ funds are helping build one of the largest local climate reporting teams in the country.

The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald feature two full-time reporters working alongside the Herald’s lead climate reporter, Alex Harris. Two of these positions are funded by the Herald’s Impact Journalism Fund.

“Climate change is one of the most critical challenges for South Florida,” said Alex Mena, interim executive editor of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald. “This support will help us better inform our community about the dangers posed and potential solutions to secure our future.”

The Miami Herald retains editorial control of all content.

David Martin, a real estate developer and the president and CEO of Terra, at his office in Coconut Grove, Florida, on Aug. 10, 2020.

The David and Christina Martin Family Foundation’s leader, Terra CEO and Florida native David Martin, said South Florida can serve as a petri dish, of sorts, for the nation regarding climate change.

“So much emphasis is placed on how the changing climate is impacting Miami and South Florida, but our community is also a living laboratory for innovation,” Martin said in a media release. “Climate resiliency and sustainability are among the most important priorities in our region, and we are on the front lines when it comes to developing, deploying, and studying solutions that can be adopted by coastal communities everywhere. It’s critical that our largest source of local news is equipped to capture the story and ensure that our public and private sector leaders have a full understanding of how these issues will impact the way we plan and build in the future.”

Terra, Martin’s real estate firm, prioritizes responsible approaches to commercial and residential development by integrating green space, resilient construction methods, transit connectivity, and renewable energy, according to the company.

Tiffany Troxler, research scientist and professor at Florida International University, walks on a boardwalk in October 2019 at a wetlands research site at Everglades National Park near Flamingo, Florida. She was studying the wetlands ecosystem and its relation to sea level rise.

