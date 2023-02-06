Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald to expand climate coverage with gift from foundation

Howard Cohen
·2 min read

As climate change continues to be a significant concern for a growing South Florida, covering the evolving threat is vital. Coverage takes resources.

Thanks to a $100,000 donation from the David and Christina Martin Family Foundation, the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald can grow its team of journalists covering climate change and resiliency in South Florida.

The donation, announced Monday, is to the Herald’s Impact Journalism Fund, which enriches news coverage through private-sector support. The Martin Foundation’s contribution follows recent donations from Florida International University, the Lynn and Louis Wolfson II Foundation, and the Perry Cohen Foundation.

READ MORE: Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald to expand climate coverage with gifts from community leaders

These donors’ funds are helping build one of the largest local climate reporting teams in the country.

The Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald feature two full-time reporters working alongside the Herald’s lead climate reporter, Alex Harris. Two of these positions are funded by the Herald’s Impact Journalism Fund.

“Climate change is one of the most critical challenges for South Florida,” said Alex Mena, interim executive editor of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald. “This support will help us better inform our community about the dangers posed and potential solutions to secure our future.”

The Miami Herald retains editorial control of all content.

David Martin, a real estate developer and the president and CEO of Terra, at his office in Coconut Grove, Florida, on Aug. 10, 2020.
David Martin, a real estate developer and the president and CEO of Terra, at his office in Coconut Grove, Florida, on Aug. 10, 2020.

The David and Christina Martin Family Foundation’s leader, Terra CEO and Florida native David Martin, said South Florida can serve as a petri dish, of sorts, for the nation regarding climate change.

“So much emphasis is placed on how the changing climate is impacting Miami and South Florida, but our community is also a living laboratory for innovation,” Martin said in a media release. “Climate resiliency and sustainability are among the most important priorities in our region, and we are on the front lines when it comes to developing, deploying, and studying solutions that can be adopted by coastal communities everywhere. It’s critical that our largest source of local news is equipped to capture the story and ensure that our public and private sector leaders have a full understanding of how these issues will impact the way we plan and build in the future.”

Terra, Martin’s real estate firm, prioritizes responsible approaches to commercial and residential development by integrating green space, resilient construction methods, transit connectivity, and renewable energy, according to the company.

Tiffany Troxler, research scientist and professor at Florida International University, walks on a boardwalk in October 2019 at a wetlands research site at Everglades National Park near Flamingo, Florida. She was studying the wetlands ecosystem and its relation to sea level rise.
Tiffany Troxler, research scientist and professor at Florida International University, walks on a boardwalk in October 2019 at a wetlands research site at Everglades National Park near Flamingo, Florida. She was studying the wetlands ecosystem and its relation to sea level rise.

In 2022, journalism by the Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald changed policy and saved lives

Latest Stories

  • Colorado River crisis is so bad, lakes Mead and Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes

    One California water manager says Colorado River reservoirs aren't likely to refill. Scientists agree that the region needs to plan for a drier future.

  • Huge temperature rebound coming for Eastern Canada, but there’s a catch

    A 30-degree temperature rebound is on the way for much of Eastern Canada in the coming days, but it comes at a catch.

  • The tale of Yosemite Sam: How a California hummingbird got lost and landed in Saskatoon

    While most local birds were working on their migration down south, in mid-October a young male hummingbird instead landed in a Saskatoon backyard. The arrival of the 2.8 gram bird shocked birding enthusiasts around the province as that species of hummingbird — Costa's hummingbirds, native to the Southwestern United States and Western Mexico — had never been seen in the province before. The mystery of how the tiny hummingbird got to Saskatoon caught the eye of Environment Canada Chemist Geoff Koe

  • Angler’s big fish with odd name may be a world-record catch, Missouri officials say

    At first, he didn’t quite recognize the fish he reeled in. But now he’s going to have it mounted.

  • It’s everywhere: Sea-level rise’s surprising reach damaging more than East Coast shoreline

    Homeowners around the Outer Banks or in St. Augustine, Florida, are just some of those along the East Coast feeling the slow power of sea-level rise.

  • Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy

    California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that DNA testing confirmed that a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. “This lack of access, combined with worsening weather and the nomadic nature of mountain lions has diminished the chances for a successful capture," said Capt. Patrick Foy, a department spokesman.

  • Messy weather will accompany temperature rebound in Ontario

    Ontario’s recent bout of extreme cold will feel like a distant memory once temperatures climb above 0°C this week.

  • B.C. rattled by a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, shaking reported

    Some residents in Kimberley, B.C., reported shaking from the minor earthquake on social media late Saturday evening local time.

  • Woodfibre LNG project near Squamish, B.C., seeks amendments to environmental assessment

    A liquefied natural gas project that would produce around two million tonnes of the fossil fuel a year near Squamish, B.C. — about 64 kilometres north of Vancouver — for export is seeking changes from Environment and Climate Change Canada over how it is required to monitor for marine mammals affected by underwater noise, such as pile driving, during construction. Opponents of Woodfibre LNG (WLNG), which received its federal environmental approval in 2016, say the changes will harm pinnipeds — se

  • First Nations leaders, provincial officials create marine refuge on B.C. Central Coast

    Provincial officials and First Nations leaders announced they will be closing fisheries and establishing a "marine refuge" along the Central Coast of B.C. Sunday. The announcement was part of the IMPAC5 global ocean conservation conference in Vancouver, where representatives from 123 countries are meeting to discuss the state of the world's oceans. As part of the conference, the federal government, along with 15 coastal First Nations, said they're creating a protection plan for the Northern Shel

  • Thousands in N.B. remain without power as weather warnings lifted

    Extreme weather warnings were lifted across New Brunswick Saturday evening, but more than 12,000 N.B. Power customers remained without electricity. Friday night and into Saturday morning, temperatures dropped with some areas of the province recording wind chills ranging from -33 to -45, prompting Environment Canada warnings across the entire province. Strong winds continued throughout the day alongside some flurries, creating some whiteout conditions across the Northumberland Shore. An all-time

  • Three things that made the Eastern Canada cold snap so bizarre

    Record wind chills were not only felt across Eastern Canada but also throughout the northeastern United States.

  • Videos from Turkey show collapsed buildings and rubble in the aftermath of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has killed at least 98

    Officials fear a significant number of casualties will be discovered as a result of the earthquake, which was followed by a 6.7 aftershock.

  • Live updates | Turkey's Erdogan: 45 countries offering help

    The death toll is rising from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria early on Monday. ___ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said offers for help had been received from some 45 countries in the aftermath of Monday’s deadly earthquake and powerful, still ongoing aftershocks. In a televised address, Erdogan announced that Turkey's death toll had reached 912, adding that about 5,400 people were injured, while around 2,470 people were rescued from collapsed structures.

  • Experts Fear Bird Flu Outbreak Could Turn Into New Pandemic

    The spread of the avian influenza virus on a mink farm in Spain has some scientists on edge.

  • Miami, Fort Lauderdale break decades-old rainfall records Sunday. Is the worst behind us?

    Miami and Fort Lauderdale received over four inches of rain Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

  • Frigid air can be bad for humans, but is it good for killing ticks?

    Could this cold snap be the nail in the coffin for ticks that have survived the above-average winter temperatures across the Maritimes? The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman speaks to an expert.

  • Ice cold: The coldest wind chill ever in the US was recorded this week!

    Think it is cold in Cleveland?! How about a -108 degree wind chill and hurricane-force winds?! This will likely break the all-time US record.

  • Like Musk, nickel-rich Indonesia has high electric vehicle ambitions

    Armed with the world's largest reserves of nickel and a ban on the export of nickel ore, Indonesia is making itself indispensable for the electric vehicle industry, which uses the metal extensively. In just three years, Indonesia has signed more than a dozen deals worth more than $15 billion for battery and electric vehicle production in the country with manufacturers including Hyundai Motor, LG Group and Foxconn. Next up is the mammoth Tesla Inc, the world's most valuable automaker.

  • Ice Floats Along Niagara River During 'Brutal Cold' in Ontario

    Environment Canada reported minimum temperatures as low as -25 degrees Celsius in parts of Ontario on Saturday, February 4, as “brutal cold” hit eastern Canada.Video posted by Denis Kreze on Saturday shows the view at sunrise from Fort Erie looking across the Niagara River toward Buffalo, New York, as pieces of ice float on the waterway. Kreze said that it was “absolutely frigid.”The Canadian weather service forecasted that the temperature would rise in the area as the arctic blast passed. Credit: Denis Kreze via Storyful