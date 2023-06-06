The Miami Heat is as resilient and exciting as Miami itself | Opinion

Being a Miami Heat fan means more than just supporting a basketball team; it represents a deep connection to our city and its unique characteristics.

I was born and reared in Miami, a place renowned for its diversity and resilience. It has instilled in me a profound sense of pride in being a Heat fan. The city’s multiculturalism, unwavering spirit in the face of adversity, unyielding determination exemplifies both the team and its fans, and the team has been a source joy for my daughter and me.

Miami is a melting pot of cultures, blending people from all over the world who have come to chase their dreams. It is a place where vibrant communities have been formed by individuals hailing from Cuba, Brazil, Venezuela and countries all over the world.

I take pride in the fact that our team, and the city, embody the spirit of diversity. The Miami Heat has attracted players from various backgrounds and ethnicities, fostering an inclusive environment that celebrates differences and unites people through the love of basketball. It has provided opportunities for players who have been cut, dismissed, not drafted or just passed by, offering them a second chance to thrive — just like Miami.

Miami’s history is marked by countless challenges, from economic downturns to devastating hurricanes. The economic crash of 2008 hit the city hard, but Miami was resilient and rebuilt itself.

I am proud to support a team that embodies this same spirit of resilience. The Heat has demonstrated an unwavering determination to overcome obstacles, just as the people of Miami have done time and time again. We never give up; we fight until the very end. It is inspiring to see players who have faced tough backgrounds and setbacks find redemption and success in Miami, a testament to the team’s belief in second chances.

The Miami Heat exemplifies the values of grit and tenacity. This team consistently showcases an unparalleled work ethic, characterized by players’ intense defense and relentless pursuit of victory. Fans recognize and appreciate their unyielding commitment to excellence. This tenacity reflects the core values of Miami itself, a city that has experienced booms and busts, but always bounces back stronger. This shared sense of perseverance unites Heat fans and instills in us an unbreakable bond with the team. The resilience and determination displayed by players like Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and others not only are inspiring on the court but also resonate with fans.

The best part of it all is that the Miami Heat has given my 11-year-old daughter and me some of the most memorable moments. We can’t stop talking about Butler’s clutch performances, Adebayo’s relentless hard work, Robinson’s shooting prowess and the contributions of young talents like Martin. Seeing my daughter’s enthusiasm and passion for the team brings me immense joy. It has been a bonding experience, as we watch the games together, discuss strategies and celebrate the victories.

The Miami Heat has not only provided thrilling basketball, the team has also brought us closer as a family.

Jeb Bush Jr. is managing partner at Finback Investment Partners, based in Coral Gables. He is the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb. Bush.