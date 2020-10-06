Even Tyler Herro was surprised by his wild mean mug snarl in Game 3

Don’t worry, not even Tyler Herro knows where that face came from in Game 3 on Sunday night.

Herro, after sinking a layup in the final minute of their 115-104 win against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, broke out a wild mean mug snarl.

‘I’ve never really made that face before’

That face, Herro said on Monday, was a new one.

“I kind of just did it,” Herro said, via WPLG’s Will Manso. “I’ve never really made that face before, like ever really in my entire life. It just kind of happened in the midst of things in the moment. “That’s just how it is when you’re a competitor.”

Tyler Herro on the snarl from last night, “I’ve never really made that face before.” Was just in the moment. pic.twitter.com/nBQVxuhX8T — Will Manso (@WillManso) October 5, 2020

Herro finished the night with 17 points and three rebounds while shooting 6-of-18 from the field in the 11-point win. Miami star Jimmy Butler dropped a 40-point triple-double, leading the Heat to their first win in the series.

Butler noticed the face, too.

"I saw it,” Butler said, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “He did that thing with his lip. I saw that.”

Though Butler got most, if not all, of the credit in the win, Herro’s face still drew plenty of attention on social media.

tyler herro looks 7 years old with this snarl lol pic.twitter.com/feDawX2lP7 — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) October 5, 2020

Tyler Herro wanted a little less conversation and a little more action as he and Jimmy Butler sent the Lakers to the Heartbreak Hotel in Game 3. LeBron James was all shook up. pic.twitter.com/BuvKnz2gSA — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) October 5, 2020

Tyler Herro after that basket pic.twitter.com/PH3knYPhd0 — Thackery Binx (@The_SummerMan) October 5, 2020

Tyler Herro with shades of McKayla Maroney. pic.twitter.com/TOAxZiH6pv — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) October 5, 2020

Tyler Herro looking like pic.twitter.com/StJha2rSOQ — nbabeau (@NBABeau) October 5, 2020

Frank Vogel gotta send those to everyone on the team. You don’t let Tyler Herro do this. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/VBltJ7NDla — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) October 5, 2020

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat reacts during the fourth quarter of their Game 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 NBA Finals on October 04, 2020. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) More

