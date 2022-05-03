Miami Heat comes alive in second half, blitzes 76ers to win opener of playoff series

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Jackson
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Heat
    Miami Heat
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia 76ers
    Philadelphia 76ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

This wasn’t the start-to-finish stressless joyride that might have seemed likely after the Heat sprinted to a 25-11 lead against Philadelphia at the outset of their second-round series on Monday night.

But the Heat’s 106-92 win against Philadelphia in Game 1 at FTX Arena was a testament to Miami’s resiliency, because the Heat - once again - showed it could steady itself after taking a punch and then knock out a teetering opponent.

Blitzed by a big Philadelphia run that gave the 76ers their first lead of the night just before halftime, the Heat raised its intensity - and its execution - to a far higher level in the third quarter, outscoring Philadelphia 18-7 to take an eight-point lead after three, and then stampeding the 76ers in the fourth.

The 76ers hung around for a time but never drew closer than eight in the fourth, as the Heat maintained its relentless energy on defense and kept stretching their lead, which reached 21 at one point.

With the Kentucky guys (Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro) at the epicenter, the Heat outscored Philadelphia 48-28 over the first 18 minutes of the second half.

Philadelphia, playing without MVP candidate Joel Embiid in Game 1, shot just 6 for 34 on three-pointers (18.2 percent) and was beaten on the glass (47-37).

“Their physicality had an impact,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “They were the far tougher, more physical team tonight.”

Meanwhile, the Heat’s defense, victimized off the dribble in the first half, stiffened in man-to-man and weaved in effective doses of zone to stymie the 76ers in the second half.

Adebayo seized on Embiid’s absence, putting together his most impressive performance of this postseason: 24 points (8 for 12 shooting), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

And this was a night that Herro returned to his regular season, Sixth Man of the Year form after struggling somewhat in the opening round (12.9 points, 39.1 percent shooting).

Herro scored 25 on 9 for 17 shooting, including 4 for 6 on threes, and dished out seven assists and did not commit a turnover.

Herro unleashed a personal 10-0 run in the first half and hit several big baskets in the second half, including a three that pushed the lead to 96-77.

Jimmy Butler was off with his shot (5 for 16) but was an asset, as usual, with 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

PJ Tucker, Adebayo and Gabe Vincent injected a needed surge of energy in the third quarter, blunting a 76ers run. Adebayo and Vincent each had eight points in the third.

And Tucker was a whirlwind of activity throughout the game but particularly in the third quarter, grabbing two offensive rebounds on one possession, harassing 76ers scorers and scoring five points.

“The second half, they ran different defenses,” 76ers guard Tobias Harris said. “They trapped, they pressed. We allowed their physicality to impact the game. That can’t happen.”

The Heat withstood 27 points from Tobias Harris, 16 from James Harden and 19 from Maxey.

For a while, this was a night Miami missed Kyle Lowry’s playmaking and scoring, with Lowry still sidelined by a hamstring injury. Miami had more turnovers (10) than assists (eight) in the first half.

But the Heat took far better care of the ball in the second half, with 10 assists and one turnover until the game’s final two minutes.

Vincent, who filled in admirably for Lowry in the final two games of the first-round series against Atlanta, overcame a bit of a slow start and played an exceptional second half.

76ers coach Doc Rivers started DeAndre Jordan in place of Embiid, and that proved regrettable.

Exposing Jordan in pick-and-rolls, the Heat spurted to a 18-6 lead before Jordan departed for good in the first half.

That wasn’t surprising considering that with Jordan on the court this season, Philadelphia permitted 119.6 points per 100 possessions. For perspective, the NBA’s worst defensive team this season, the Houston Rockets, allowed 116.4 points per 100 possessions.

The margin eventually grew to 25-11, before a few dynamics changed: Philadelphia went to a smaller lineup and the 76ers’ most skilled available offensive players - Harden, Harris and Maxey - began to drive past Heat defenders more often than not.

On the other end, the 76ers started playing a lot of zone, and the Heat shot poorly (42 percent overall and 4 for 16 on threes in the first half) and committed too many turnovers, including 10 before halftime.

The 76ers closed the first half on a 19-7 run to take a 51-50 lead, its first lead of the night.

But the Heat effort after halftime far more resembled the away Miami played in its first round series.

While Adebayo, Herro and Vincent were rolling, Harden scored just four points on 1 for 4 shooting after halftime.

“We got a little disjointed in the second quarter,” Erik Spoelstra said. “The second efforts, loose balls, were really inspiring” in the third quarter.

Spoelstra, incidentally, stuck the Victor Oladipo (five points, 2 or 8 shooting) and opted not to use Duncan Robinson.

Game 2 is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at FTX Arena.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Nuggets put unfair pressure on Jamal Murray to return

    Amit Mann is joined by Jackson Frank to discuss how the Denver Nuggets, perhaps unknowingly, shifted all the pressure on Jamal Murray to decide when to return and why enough hasn't been made of the mental hurdle of returning from potential career-altering injuries.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Police say suspicious device caused 1-hour delay to start of Vancouver marathon

    Police in Vancouver say an investigation into a suspicious device placed near the course of the city's annual marathon delayed its start by an hour and was placed to "cause panic or to disrupt the event," according to a release. A volunteer with the BMO Vancouver Marathon, which features a half-marathon distance as well, alerted police to the device around 5 a.m. PT Sunday near Science World and promptly called 911, according to a release from the Vancouver Police Department. Officers cordoned o

  • Canada captain Christine Sinclair on the mark as Portland wins NWSL season opener

    PORTLAND, Ore. — Canada captain Christine Sinclair recorded career regular-season goal No. 55 for Portland as the Thorns blanked the Kansas City Current 3-0 in their NWSL season opener Saturday. Morgan Weaver and Sophia Smith also scored at Providence Park as Portland improved to 9-0-0 in home openers. Sinclair, who is the world's all-time leading scorer with 189 international goals, made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, hammering home a left-footed shot from close range. The 38-year-old from Burnaby,

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Canada's Shapovalov through to men's second round at Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday. Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, defended all nine break points he faced and cashed in on his lone chance to break, coming in the second set. That proved to be the difference in an otherwise even match. Shapovalov won 53 per cent of total points, giving up a few percentage points on serve to Humbert and performing slightly better on returns. With the

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Women's rugby 7s side back competing on home soil after tumultuous year off the field

    The Canadian women's rugby sevens team returns to action on home soil this weekend, almost a year to the day that coach John Tait stepped down in the wake of an independent review into a complaint from current and former players. The investigation by Win Win HR Solutions Inc. found no breaches of Rugby Canada's harassment and bullying policy but concluded Tait's position at the team's helm was untenable. Jack Hanratty, the Canadian team's third interim coach since Tait resigned, will be in charg

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h