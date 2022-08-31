Miami Heat brings back original jerseys as Classic Edition for 2022-23 NBA season

The Miami Heat is celebrating its 35th season by bringing back a classic.

The Heat will wear the white jerseys from its debut season in 20 games this year as its Classic Edition jersey for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Miami originally wore the jerseys during the 1988-89 NBA season until the 1998-99 NBA season and last wore them as a throwback during the 2015-16 NBA season. Since then, Vice jerseys have typically been the alternate style for the Heat, although it used the “Miami Mashup” jerseys as its City Edition uniform last season.

The Heat made the announcement with a video featuring highlights from the franchise’s early season, played on an old school cathode-ray tube television.

Debuted in 1988. Returning in 2023.



Our Classic jersey is back for the 35th season of HEAT Basketball. pic.twitter.com/BOXAOGOfR1 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 31, 2022

Fans can sign up on the team website to be alerted once jerseys are available for purchase.

The throwback jerseys are white with red trim around the edge and big, blocky red numbers in the middle.

Miami did not announce which games will feature these jerseys, which are sure to tickle the nostalgia of the most die-hard Heat fans at FTX Arena and across Miami.

Elements of this original jersey were present last season in the Heat’s Miami Mashup uniforms, which allowed players to pick letter and number styles from jerseys from across Heat history to customize them to their liking.

The announcement of Classic jerseys also does not mean Miami won’t have a City jersey this season. All 30 teams unveil new City jerseys every year and have the option to wear Classic jerseys, too. With the franchise celebrating a milestone birthday, the Heat decided to delve into its past.

Miami still has not announced its City jerseys for the upcoming season, although a second edition of the Mashup jerseys seems likely. Last year, the Mashup jerseys featured a black base and a white jersey makes sense, following in the Vice tradition of using the same style on different colored jerseys across multiple seasons.