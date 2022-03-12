The Miami Heat beat the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night. See photos from the game.

The Miami Heat defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-105 Friday night at FTX Arena. It marked Miami’s first win over Cleveland this season after dropping the first two meetings.

The Heat leads the Eastern Conference with a 45-23 record.

Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler stepped up to push the Heat to the victory, combining for 54 points.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the FTX Arena in Miami on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the FTX Arena in Miami on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) defends in the first half at the FTX Arena in Miami on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) defends in the first half at the FTX Arena in Miami on Friday, March 11, 2022.

And Tyler Herro contributed 22 points off the bench.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends in the first half at the FTX Arena in Miami on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) defends in the first half at the FTX Arena in Miami on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The Heat continues its seven-game homestand on Saturday at 8 p.m. against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Check out a complete gallery of photos below.

