The Miami Heat beat the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night. See photos from the game.
The Miami Heat defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-105 Friday night at FTX Arena. It marked Miami’s first win over Cleveland this season after dropping the first two meetings.
The Heat leads the Eastern Conference with a 45-23 record.
Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler stepped up to push the Heat to the victory, combining for 54 points.
And Tyler Herro contributed 22 points off the bench.
The Heat continues its seven-game homestand on Saturday at 8 p.m. against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
