Miami heads to Los Angeles for non-conference showdown

Miami Heat (19-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (19-12, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat take on the Los Angeles Clippers in a non-conference matchup.

The Clippers have gone 13-4 at home. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.0 rebounds. Ivica Zubac leads the Clippers with 9.6 boards.

The Heat are 10-7 in road games. Miami is 9-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Clippers average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer make per game than the Heat give up (13.5). The Heat average 113.3 points per game, 1.1 more than the 112.2 the Clippers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is averaging 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jaime Jaquez is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 15.6 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 8-2, averaging 124.0 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Mason Plumlee: out (knee), Moussa Diabate: out (hip), Kawhi Leonard: day to day (hip).

Heat: Josh Richardson: day to day (back), Kyle Lowry: day to day (soreness), Dru Smith: out for season (knee), Caleb Martin: day to day (ankle).

