Miami had a record-setting hot day. Will it continue sizzling the rest of the week?

If you were outside in Miami enjoying lunch Wednesday, you experienced a record-breaking hot day, according to the National Weather Service.

Around 12:40 p.m., temperatures reached 96 degrees at the Miami International Airport with a scorching heat index — how the temperature feels — in the low 100s, said weather service meteorologist Ana Torres Vazquez.

Many other days this summer have seen higher temperatures, but this particular September 7 surpassed a previous historical mark for the day. Back on Sept. 7, 2017, a heat record was set at 94 degrees. Then in 2019, temperatures tied the 94-degree record.

It's been a record breaking (and hot) day! We set a new record high temperature of 96° in Miami. This breaks the old record of 94° set in 2017 & 2019. #miami #FLwx pic.twitter.com/0aRiJHORsG — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 7, 2022

But when will we catch a break? Torres Vazquez says not anytime soon.

“We will potentially continue to see temperatures in the lower to mid-90s with a heat index in the lower hundreds through the middle of next week,” added Torres Vazquez.

In the coming week, heat index values will eclipse 100 degrees, with some areas in South Florida even exceeding 105 degrees, according to the NWS’s Hazardous Weather Outlook.

The region is already at a limited excessive heat risk — meaning heat exhaustion is possible if outside for too long.

This continues a hot streak the area has seen for most of the summer. Miami-Dade even designated May through October the “heat season,” much like hurricane season.

One thing that could provide some relief in the meantime, Torres Vazquez said, is afternoon showers.

There is up to a 70% chance of rain Thursday and Friday in Miami-Dade County. On Saturday and Sunday, there is up to a 50% and 60% chance of rain respectively, according to the weather service.

With the heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds will impact the region all the way into the weekend.

