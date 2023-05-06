Miami Grand Prix, F1 qualifying live: Latest updates and lap times

Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-23 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida - Getty Images/ Jared C. Tilto

10:02 PM

Leclerc on the radio

"I'm sorry guys, I'm sorry," he says.

10:01 PM

Q3 ends - Classification

PER 1:26.841 ALO +0.361 SAI +0.508 MAG +0.926 GAS +0.945 RUS +0.963 LEC +1.020 OCO +1.094 VER (NO TIME) BOT (NO TIME)

10:01 PM

SERGIO PEREZ TAKES POLE POSITION FOR THE 2023 MIAMI GRAND PRIX!

A bit of luck there but, you know what, he had the lap on the board and Verstappen did not.

Leclerc's tendency to crash comes back to bite him again... he has not been able to cut it out.

10:00 PM

RED FLAG

That's the session stopped and with just 96 seconds left on the clock we are notified that the session will not resume!

10:00 PM

Q3 - Leclerc into the barriers!

He gets a big tank slapper on, does at least a 360 and slides backwards into the wall... slowing down on the way a bit, but that's the end of his session.

But will it be the end of the session? Yellow flags at the moment?

09:59 PM

Q3 - Let's see what these guys have got, then

A few men under pressure. A few men a bit higher than they will have expected...

09:56 PM

Q3 - I like the look of that grid below

Verstappen in a risky position here. He's only going to get one attempt. Another mistake and he could be starting 10th.

Leclerc also needs to find some time after his mistake.

09:55 PM

Q3 - Order and gaps after the first runs

PER 1:26.841 ALO +0.361 SAI +0.508 MAG +0.926 GAS +0.945 RUS +0.963 LEC +1.020 OCO +1.094 VER (NO TIME) BOT (NO TIME)

09:54 PM

Q3 - A mistake from Leclerc!

He makes a mess of the hairpin towards the end of the lap and it costs him at least half a second if not more. He goes only sixth... a full second off Perez's time.

Sainz into third but a full half second off Perez...

09:54 PM

Q3 - Alonso into second

Gasly third, ahead of Russell and Ocon.

Leclerc could challenge Perez for provisional pole here as Magnussen goes third.

09:53 PM

Q3 - Perez continues on with a decent lap

Gets the car rotated well in the tricky and fiddly section in the middle of the lap.

He crosses the line with a 1:26.841... just a bit slower than Verstappen's fastest Q2 time.

09:52 PM

Q3 - The wind has picked up

And it perhaps causes Verstappen to back off on his first quick lap...

09:49 PM

Q3 begins!

Verstappen the first man out there, keen to get on with it. He is on a fresh set of soft compound tyres.

09:49 PM

The old "keep the helmet on" trick from Hamilton

09:48 PM

That's a good effort from Bottas, too

Has lagged a bit in qualifying this year, relatively, with Zhou much closer. Has found some pace and will start in the top 10 tomorrow.

09:47 PM

When do we just accept Mercedes as the third our fourth fastest team?

Lewis is eliminated in Q2. Gutted. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 6, 2023

Their progress in 2022 was... tangible but never all that significant. Not a great deal going on this year, either. It happens to all great teams at some point. Feels a bit like a Williams 1998/1999 regulations change moment...

09:44 PM

Q2 classification

VER 1:26.814 LEC +0.150 ALO +0.283 SAI +0.334 PER +0.514 OCO +0.630 BOT +0.750 GAS +0.798 MAG +0.859 RUS+0.929

ELIMINATED: ALB +0.981 HUL +1.089 HAM +1.161 ZHO +1.277 DEV +1.581

09:43 PM

Q2 ends - Verstappen fastest... Hamilton out

"Left that way too late guys," he says. He's been fairly keen to point the finger so far this year, it seems. It was not a great lap and he pays the price.

09:41 PM

Q2 - It's a poor first sector from Hamilton

Verstappen knocks Leclerc off top spot, by 0.150s. Alonso into third, 0.283s off Verstappen. Hulkenberg knocked down into 11th... is that his race run?

Russell goes ninth but will that be enough?

Hamilton goes 13th and that will definitely not be enough! He is out!

09:40 PM

Q2 - Leclerc with the fastest middle sector time

Good lap so far... and he goes fastest by 0.146s...

Verstappen with the fastest first sector and it is rapid, a 29.073.

09:39 PM

Q2 - Two minutes remain

Zhou, Magnussen, Russell, Hamilton and De Vries the man in the drop zone and by a couple of tenths at least, all of them.

09:38 PM

Q2 - Mercedes looking in trouble here

Albon with a fine lap, he has done many this year. Bottas the only man not to set a lap time and both Alfa Romeos are on hot laps.

Bottas moves sixth and Zhou 11th, though the latter gave the former a tow.

Mercedes need to find a few tenths...

Big runs coming up here at the end of Q2. Currently P13 and P14.



Make these ones count, Team. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XMmvspY4wg — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 6, 2023

09:36 PM

Q2 - Order and gaps after the first runs

VER 1:27.110 SAI +0.038 PER +0.218 ALO +0.388 LEC +0.404 OCO +0.564 ALB +0.685 GAS +0.703 HUL +0.793 MAG +1.043

DROP ZONE: RUS +1.077 HAM +1.230 ZHO +1.597 DEV +2.244 BOT (NO TIME)

09:34 PM

Q2 - Leclerc into fourth...

But Sainz is on a flyer! The fastest sector two time as well... the Spaniard crosses the line second, just 0.038s behind Verstappen. Handy lap, that and well ahead of Leclerc.

09:33 PM

Q2 - Ocon into fourth

Gasly, his team-mate, goes fifth about 0.140s behind his compatriot.

Sainz with the fastest sector one time...

09:32 PM

Q2 - Ferraris yet to set a time

Ocon and Gasly in the Alpines are currently circulating. Boy do that team need a good weekend and with both McLarens out in Q1 this would be a good time to do it.

09:31 PM

Q2 - Alonso sneaks into third, four tenths off

Hulkenberg continues his fine form into fourth, a couple of tenths ahead of team-mate Magnussen who is fifth. Ahead of both Mercedes cars too...

This could be a painful weekend for Mercedes.

09:30 PM

Q2 - Verstappen crosses the line with 1:27.110

Perez is a couple of tenths further back, Russell a whole second away...

What does Hamilton do? A tenth and a half behind Russell and in fifth. Both on used softs, though, so not entirely representative.

09:29 PM

Q2 - Verstappen with a 29.130 in sector one

That's a tenth almost up on Perez and a couple up on Hamilton.

The question now is whether either or both Mercedes will get out of this session. I think one will. Hamilton.

09:27 PM

Q2 - 14 mins remain

Perez and Verstappen the first two drivers out there. Both Haas cars get into Q2 which is good. That did not happen in Bahrain nor in Azerbaijan.

09:26 PM

Q2 begins!

15 minutes, 10 drivers to go through, and five go out. All of the incidents that were noted will receive no further investigation apart from Magnussen/Hamilton, which we await news on.

09:23 PM

Lance Stroll out...

And both McLarens, too. rotten. Nyck de Vries makes it through but Tsunoda does not. That means Stroll's record against Alonso in qualifying is now 0-6. Ouch.

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll (18) of Canada races out of turn 17 during the third practice for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome - Reuters/John David Mercer

09:21 PM

Q1 ends - Classification

VER 1:27.363 SAI +0.323 PER +0.350 LEC +0.350 MAG +0.446 HAM +0.483 BOT +0.501 OCO +0.509 HUL +0.582 GAS +0.698 RUS +0.723 ALO +0.816 ZHO +0.817 ALB +0.871 DEV +0.962

ELIMINATED: NOR +1.031 TSU +1.066 STR +1.113 PIA +1.121 SAR +1.214

09:20 PM

Q1 - Russell and Hamilton should get into the top 10 here

Top 15 go through to the next session.

Russell goes 10th, Hamilton moves sixth - better. That puts Norris into 16th... and out!

09:19 PM

Q1 - Sainz into fourth

This is going to be a frantic end to the session. Norris in 20th is on an improving lap. It's not mega, but neither is Russell's. Hamilton is a tenth or so up on his team-mate.

Norris into 11th at the end of his lap. Is that good enough? I don't think so.

09:18 PM

Q1 - Two minutes remain

A couple of big laps coming up for Mercedes. I think they'll be okay but only in getting out of the session.

Here's the current top 10:

VER PER MAG HUL LEC BOT SAI ALB DEV ALO

09:16 PM

Q1 - Final runs under way

Fair to say that the track conditions are improving.

Hamilton, Russell, Sargeant, Piastri and Norris make up the bottom five and are at risk of elimination.

Hulkenberg with a fine lap, fourth and 0.594s off Verstappen. Tidy.

09:14 PM

Q1 - Hamilton into 10th

It's ahead of Russell but that's not a quick lap.

Leclerc has told his race engineer the traffic is "f------ stressful".

09:13 PM

Q1 - Verstappen and Perez now first and second

Verstappen 0.350s faster than Perez with the gap to Leclerc from Verstappen just over half a second.

The Magnussen/Hamilton incident will be investigated after the session.

Problems for Hamilton 😮



He's clipped the wall he tells his Mercedes team after taking avoiding action behind Magnussen #MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/yYe21sx7n1 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 6, 2023

Hamilton is looking like getting into the top 15 on his current fast lap but that's about it... maybe sneaking into the top 10.

09:12 PM

Q1 - Russell goes fastest in the first sector

Drops back to 0.154s slower than Perez after two sectors. Not too bad.

Russell goes eighth, as Leclerc moves fastest of all with a 1:27.895...

09:11 PM

Q1 - 8 mins remain

Here's how it stands:

PER LEC VER ALO MAG SAI GAS ZHO BOT OCO HUL STR SAR ALB PIA

DROP ZONE TSU NOR RUS DEV HAM

09:10 PM

Q1 - Alonso straight into fourth

0.3sec off Perez. Magnussen improves to go fifth. Haas looking in decent form here.

A replay shows Hamilton approaching a very, very slow moving - almost stationary - Kevin Magnussen at the hairpin... Hamilton entered the braking zone and then swerved to the right to avoid hitting him and clipped the wall.

It didn't seem like Hamilton was on a hot lap though. Strange one.

09:09 PM

Q1 - Drivers in the drop zone

16. DEV

17. HAM

18. SAR

19. ALO

20. STR

Alonso and Stroll have not yet set a time. Hamilton has returned to the pits, apparently after clipping the wall with his front wing. We are yet to see that.

09:08 PM

Q1 - Where does Leclerc finish his lap?

Decent effort, into second, faster than Verstappen by 0.002s.

Sainz into fourth, three-tenths slower than his team-mate.

09:07 PM

Q1 - Ocon into fourth

The Alpine is looking fairly handy this weekend.

Leclerc with a good first sector time, faster than Perez. He's 0.111s down after two sectors, which is pretty decent.

09:06 PM

Q1 - Russell into fourth

Slower than Magnussen and both McLarens...

Verstappen goes fastest of all, only to be beaten by team-mate Perez, with Gasly a further three tenths behind in the Alpine.

09:05 PM

Q1 - Zhou with a 1:30.162

He is then beaten by Tsunoda and then Bottas before Magnussen posts a 1:29.358.

Hulkenberg clips the wall and goes fifth, 0.8s down on his team-mate.

09:04 PM

Q1 - Sargeant backs out of his first hot lap

Not sure entirely what happened, but he backed out after one corner. Norris with a decent first sector time, admittedly without any of the big guns on a hot lap yet.

09:03 PM

Q1 - 16 mins remain

Every driver currently on track but for the Aston Martins and Ferraris.

09:02 PM

GREEN LIGHT: Q1 begins

A sunny day with a few clouds out there.

08:58 PM

Lando Norris with his beach ball helmet...

08:52 PM

Less than 10 minutes to go

Predictions? Or should I ask "how much will Max Verstappen take pole by?". To three decimal places.

I reckon by 0.378 from Sergio Perez. I don't think we'll get any rain. A few light spots will not make a difference.

08:45 PM

And a reminder of how each car has fared in qualifying on average

It was good to see the Ferrari in Leclerc's hands be the fastest car over one lap in Azerbaijan. I wouldn't hold out too much hope of that today, but still, Leclerc on the front row?

08:41 PM

A reminder of how each driver stacks up against his team-mate in qualifying so far this year

08:38 PM

A bit of rain?

LATEST FORECAST — The Dolphin Stadium Heliport's latest Terminal Aerodrome Forecast (TAF) warns of "in the vicinity showers" from 16:00 local time. #F1 | #MiamiGP 🇺🇸 — MeteoMotorsport (@MeteoMotorsport) May 6, 2023

4pm local time is when the session is due to start.

08:36 PM

Guenther Steiner: I grew up a butcher's son – it taught me how to fillet a driver

Haas F1 team principal on his new book, his complicated relationship with Mick Schumacher and the sport's continued growth in the States in an exclusive interview with Tom Cary here.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner speaks during a news conference ahead of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race, Friday, May 5, 2023, at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens - AP/Lynne Sladky

08:29 PM

Current constructor standings

08:27 PM

It was a difficult Friday for Charles Leclerc

He crashed out of second practice, but bounced back with second fastest time just now. His podium in Azerbaijan – with a second place in that weekend's sprint – were his first significant points of the season. For now he should just be focused on being the best of the rest behind Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari walks from his car after crashing during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2023 in Miami, Florid - Getty Images/Rudy Carezzevoli

08:23 PM

Current driver standings: Top 10

08:15 PM

Times after final practice

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 27.535secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:27.941 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:28.050 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:28.125 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:28.407 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:28.428 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:28.456 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:28.497 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:28.561 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:28.606 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:28.607 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:28.618 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:28.718 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:28.723 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:29.074 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.179 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:29.264 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:29.375 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:29.401 20 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.447

07:23 PM

Good evening

Welcome to our live coverage for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix from the Miami International Autodrome. F1's expansion into North America continues at pace, with three rounds in the United States and one each in Canada and Mexico. As great as it is, I am sure, to have a race in Miami, is this really the type of event that makes F1 richer?

Well, richer in cash terms perhaps, but richer as a sport? I am not sure. That is not to say that F1 should not be trying to get to big metropolitan areas and cities so much. They are probably better than some of the places F1 has raced in the past and perhaps continues to race in. But most of the people who watch F1 do not attend a race. And too often the quest to have these tracks in cities comes at the expense of the quality of the race.

There were plenty of complaints about the track surface and layout here last year. Because of the way the track is structured around the city and the Hard Rock stadium, major changes are unlikely. Still, a couple of changes have been made to the track surface as well as one of the kerbs in the tricky chicane that caused a few problems. Whether that will make any difference is unknown, but we will wait and see.

As for the racing? Well, you can guess how it has gone so far this weekend. Final practice this afternoon finished with Max Verstappen on top, but the order was a little harder to decipher below him. Charles Leclerc finished 0.4sec behind in the Ferrari and then Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly completed the top six, all within nine-tenths of Verstappen's time.

It was another difficult session for Mercedes. They had topped first practice yesterday but have dropped back significantly since then. George Russell could only manage 10th, a second off Verstappen whilst Hamilton was down in 13th, nearly 1.1sec off the fastest time.

Leclerc's time is a little intriguing but F1 desperately needs a battle for first, not first behind Max Verstappen...

Anyway, qualifying begins at 9pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, latest updates and reaction from qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix.

