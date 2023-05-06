Miami Grand Prix, F1 qualifying live: Latest updates and lap times

Australian Formula One driver Oscar Piastri of McLaren F1 Team team in action during the third practice session for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome circuit in Miami Gardens - Shutterstock/Cristobal Herrera-Ulahkevich

08:29 PM

Current constructor standings

08:27 PM

It was a difficult Friday for Charles Leclerc

He crashed out of second practice, but bounced back with second fastest time just now. His podium in Azerbaijan – with a second place in that weekend's sprint – were his first significant points of the season. For now he should just be focused on being the best of the rest behind Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari walks from his car after crashing during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2023 in Miami, Florid - Getty Images/Rudy Carezzevoli

08:23 PM

Current driver standings: Top 10

08:15 PM

Times after final practice

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 27.535secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:27.941 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:28.050 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:28.125 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:28.407 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:28.428 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:28.456 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:28.497 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:28.561 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:28.606 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:28.607 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:28.618 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:28.718 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:28.723 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:29.074 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.179 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:29.264 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:29.375 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:29.401 20 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.447

07:23 PM

Good evening

Welcome to our live coverage for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix from the Miami International Autodrome. F1's expansion into North America continues at pace, with three rounds in the United States and one each in Canada and Mexico. As great as it is, I am sure, to have a race in Miami, is this really the type of event that makes F1 richer?

Well, richer in cash terms perhaps, but richer as a sport? I am not sure. That is not to say that F1 should not be trying to get to big metropolitan areas and cities so much. They are probably better than some of the places F1 has raced in the past and perhaps continues to race in. But most of the people who watch F1 do not attend a race. And too often the quest to have these tracks in cities comes at the expense of the quality of the race.

There were plenty of complaints about the track surface and layout here last year. Because of the way the track is structured around the city and the Hard Rock stadium, major changes are unlikely. Still, a couple of changes have been made to the track surface as well as one of the kerbs in the tricky chicane that caused a few problems. Whether that will make any difference is unknown, but we will wait and see.

As for the racing? Well, you can guess how it has gone so far this weekend. Final practice this afternoon finished with Max Verstappen on top, but the order was a little harder to decipher below him. Charles Leclerc finished 0.4sec behind in the Ferrari and then Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly completed the top six, all within nine-tenths of Verstappen's time.

It was another difficult session for Mercedes. They had topped first practice yesterday but have dropped back significantly since then. George Russell could only manage 10th, a second off Verstappen whilst Hamilton was down in 13th, nearly 1.1sec off the fastest time.

Leclerc's time is a little intriguing but F1 desperately needs a battle for first, not first behind Max Verstappen...

Anyway, qualifying begins at 9pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, latest updates and reaction from qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix.