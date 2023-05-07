Miami Grand Prix, F1 live: Latest race build-up as Max Verstappen targets comeback

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is seen during the drivers' parade - Reuters/Mike Segar

07:28 PM

Current constructor standings

07:25 PM

07:17 PM

Watch: Leclerc crashes out of Q3

Crashing, especially in qualifying, seems to be part of Leclerc's MO. He's kind of an all or nothing guy.

Charles Leclerc loses it on a flying lap causing the curtailment of Q3 ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ZfHYhB7j2t — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 6, 2023

His response yesterday was that it would have taken a 100 per cent lap to get pole...

07:14 PM

Current driver standings: Top 10

If Sergio Perez wins, he will top the standings heading into the next race, whatever Max Verstappen does.

07:06 PM

Will there be any rain?

Well, maybe is the short answer.

MIAMI GRAND PRIX WEATHER FORECAST



Partly cloudy with a risk (15–30%) of thundery showers. Individual showers will be hit or miss, and potentially heavy in nature. Breezy winds from the east-northeast at 25–40 km/hr. Highs of 29°C.https://t.co/0eNsvpXk9J#F1 | #MiamiGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nSOmm2OIOy — MeteoMotorsport (@MeteoMotorsport) May 7, 2023

07:02 PM

Qualifying times

Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1min 26.841secs Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:27.202 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:27.349 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:27.767 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:27.786 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:27.804 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:27.861 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:27.935 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:26.814 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:27.564 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:27.795 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:27.903 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:27.975 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:28.091 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:28.395 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:28.394 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:28.429 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:28.476 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:28.484 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:28.577

05:09 PM

Good evening F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. Yesterday's qualifying session reflected much of the running throughout the weekend at this track: largely unpredictable and difficult to really understand. Generally championship leader Max Verstappen had led the way but the times and order below him was harder to get a grip on.

Ultimately, it was the red flag that mixed up the order in Q3. Yes, Sergio Perez may have taken pole position without Charles Leclerc's red-flag causing crash, but he was probably second favourite to Verstappen. It is difficult to believe that Verstappen would have finished ninth, Kevin Magnussen fourth and Pierre Gasly fifth without that all important halting of the session.

What does it all mean? Well, firstly I think F1 fans should be thankful. There are some reservations about the amount of action we will get at the Miami International Autodrome given last year's race as well as the lack of overtaking at last week's race in Azerbaijan.

Second placed qualifier Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team and Pole position qualifier Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing talk in parc ferme after qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida - Getty Images/an Istitene

As it stands we have six different cars in the top seven and eight in the top 11. Verstappen is clearly out of position, as is Charles Leclerc a couple of places ahead of him. I wouldn't expect that Verstappen is going to be spending much time in the midfield, but starting where he does there's always a risk of picking up damage or being shunted from behind on the opening laps.

In my F1 newsletter last week , I said it would be one of the greatest shocks if Perez was to beat Verstappen this season and that it would require some rotten luck for that to happen. This sort of thing is the type of event that will help Perez, but he still needs to take advantage of this opportunity. Providing he can keep his car on the straight and narrow and with decent pace he could be heading into the next race with a lead in the standings. That would be something.

Still, even if I don't think Perez will win the championship, him being within touching distance of Verstappen at least makes it interesting, especially given his increased performance level this year. A DNF here or there for the Dutchman could have a big effect on the way the season goes, if we expect most races to be a Red Bull 1-2.

Anyway, the race gets under way in about 90 minutes with the formation lap beginning at 8.30pm BST. We will be here for all of the build-up, live updates and reaction from the 2023 Miami Grand prix.