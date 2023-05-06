Miami Grand Prix 2023: F1 race timings and how to watch on TV
Follow live updates and lap times from Miami Grand Prix qualifying here
George Russell says Max Verstappen has not apologised for calling him a “d-------” in Baku last weekend. But the British driver added that the incident was “behind him” and he certainly would not change his driving style to accommodate Red Bull’s double world champion.
Verstappen was furious when Russell hit his sidepod as the pair jostled for position at the start of the sprint race in Azerbaijan last Saturday. Russell managed to get past the Red Bull, leaving Verstappen’s sidepod with a huge hole in it, which compromised his race.
The Dutchman recovered to finish second behind teammate Sergio Perez, but angrily confronted Russell afterwards, telling the Mercedes driver he should have known his tyres would be cold so early in the race and left more room accordingly. Verstappen was heard calling Russell a “d-------” and later referred to the Mercedes driver as a “princess” when talking to Dutch reporters.
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Miami race on Thursday, Russell said the incident was over as far as he was concerned. “From my side, it was pretty straightforward. I went for a move, I got the move done and I moved on. Obviously, he was pretty upset about it. But that’s racing. These things happen. We're all here to fight.”
When is it?
The 2023 Miami Grand Prix weekend runs from Friday May 5 until Sunday May 7.
What time do the sessions start?
Friday, May 5
All times British Summer Time
Practice 1: 7.30pm
Practice 2: 11pm
Saturday, May 6
Practice 3: 5.30pm
Qualifying: 9pm
Sunday, May 7
Race: 8.30pm
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.
Sky's qualifying coverage starts at 8pm on Saturday with their full race coverage from 7pm on Sunday.
Due to the time difference, Channel 4's qualifying highlights are at 8.30am on Sunday morning with their slightly shorter race highlights at 1.25am on Monday morning.
What were the times from final practice?
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 27.535secs
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:27.941
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:28.050
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:28.125
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:28.407
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:28.428
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:28.456
Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:28.497
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:28.561
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:28.606
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:28.607
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:28.618
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:28.718
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:28.723
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:29.074
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.179
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:29.264
Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:29.375
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:29.401
20 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.447
What do we know about the Miami International Autodrome?
Circuit length: 5.412km
First grand prix: 2022
Laps: 57
Race distance: 308.326km
2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Race lap record: 1:31.361 (Max Verstappen, 2022)
Number of corners: 19
Overtaking chances: Going by last year's race it was not the easiest track to overtake on, but a DRS-aided pass into turn one is a good possibility as that's where Verstappen took the lead from Charles Leclerc. The same can be said of the long run down into the tight left-hander at turn 17.
What are the current standings?
Drivers: top 10
Constructors:
What are the latest odds?
Max Verstappen 2/5
Sergio Perez 4/1
Charles Leclerc 14/1
Carlos Sainz 16/1
Fernando Alonso 20/1
Lewis Hamilton 25/1
George Russell 25/1