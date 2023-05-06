Miami Grand Prix 2023: F1 race timings and how to watch on TV

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton races during the second practice session for the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida - Getty Images/Chandan Khanna

George Russell says Max Verstappen has not apologised for calling him a “d-------” in Baku last weekend. But the British driver added that the incident was “behind him” and he certainly would not change his driving style to accommodate Red Bull’s double world champion.

Verstappen was furious when Russell hit his sidepod as the pair jostled for position at the start of the sprint race in Azerbaijan last Saturday. Russell managed to get past the Red Bull, leaving Verstappen’s sidepod with a huge hole in it, which compromised his race.

The Dutchman recovered to finish second behind teammate Sergio Perez, but angrily confronted Russell afterwards, telling the Mercedes driver he should have known his tyres would be cold so early in the race and left more room accordingly. Verstappen was heard calling Russell a “d-------” and later referred to the Mercedes driver as a “princess” when talking to Dutch reporters.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Miami race on Thursday, Russell said the incident was over as far as he was concerned. “From my side, it was pretty straightforward. I went for a move, I got the move done and I moved on. Obviously, he was pretty upset about it. But that’s racing. These things happen. We're all here to fight.”

When is it?

The 2023 Miami Grand Prix weekend runs from Friday May 5 until Sunday May 7.

What time do the sessions start?

Friday, May 5

All times British Summer Time

Practice 1: 7.30pm

Practice 2: 11pm

Saturday, May 6

Practice 3: 5.30pm

Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday, May 7

Race: 8.30pm

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sports F1 have near-exclusive live coverage rights in the UK this year and indeed for the next few with their usual excellent team.

Sky's qualifying coverage starts at 8pm on Saturday with their full race coverage from 7pm on Sunday.

Due to the time difference, Channel 4's qualifying highlights are at 8.30am on Sunday morning with their slightly shorter race highlights at 1.25am on Monday morning.

What were the times from final practice?

Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 27.535secs Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:27.941 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:28.050 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:28.125 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:28.407 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine 1:28.428 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:28.456 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 Team 1:28.497 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:28.561 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:28.606 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 Team 1:28.607 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin 1:28.618 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:28.718 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:28.723 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:29.074 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.179 Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams 1:29.264 Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren 1:29.375 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:29.401 20 Nyck de Vries (Ned) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:29.447

What do we know about the Miami International Autodrome?

Circuit length: 5.412km

First grand prix: 2022

Laps: 57

Race distance: 308.326km

2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

Race lap record: 1:31.361 (Max Verstappen, 2022)

Number of corners: 19

Overtaking chances: Going by last year's race it was not the easiest track to overtake on, but a DRS-aided pass into turn one is a good possibility as that's where Verstappen took the lead from Charles Leclerc. The same can be said of the long run down into the tight left-hander at turn 17.

What are the current standings?

Drivers: top 10

Constructors:

