Miami grabs Bulls by horns, eliminates USF from NCAA women’s tournament

Alexis Cubit
·1 min read

Before advancing to the Round of 32, Miami had to get out of its own way.

The eighth-seeded Hurricanes were called for three fouls in the first five minutes of Friday’s first-round NCAA women’s basketball tournament contest, which allowed South Florida, the No. 9 seed, to stay close.

Once the Canes settled in and limited the fouls, they controlled the tempo from then on, downing the Bulls 78-66 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

Miami (21-12) has now won nine of its last 11 games and moves on to play either top-seeded South Carolina or No. 16-seeded Howard in the second round of the tournament on Sunday (game time is TBD). USF ends the year with a 24-9 record.

The Hurricanes only trailed for 15 of the first 27 seconds of the game after South Florida guard Elena Tsineke made one free throw. From there, Miami rattled off five unanswered points and stayed ahead for the rest of the game.

Tsineke presented the biggest threat to the U, scoring 12 of USF’s first 16 points. The Hurricanes responded, though, with a balanced scoring attack that included eight first-half points off the bench from Lasha Dwyer, who came into the game averaging 3.5 points.

USF got within nine of Miami, 51-42, less than four minutes into the third quarter, but Hurricanes forward Lola Pendande scored four of her 11 points during a 10-0 run to all but seal the victory.

The Bulls found some success in hitting a few 3-point shots and came within single digits late in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to pull off the comeback.

