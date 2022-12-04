Miami gets its 3rd commitment in a week, flipping a defensive lineman from North Carolina

The Miami Hurricanes are back on a roll on the recruiting trail.

Even after failing to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2007, Miami flipped another prospect from Sunday, prying Joshua Horton away from the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Horton, a three-star defensive lineman from Georgia, announced his flip on Twitter.

Horton is the third player to orally commit to the Hurricanes in the last week and the second defensive lineman to flip, following four-star athlete Collins Acheampong’s flip from the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday. Miami also landed a commitment from three-star linebacker Marcellius Pulliam, also from Georgia, on Saturday.

All three are set to officially sign with the Hurricanes once the early signing period begins Dec. 21. He still can take an official visit to Coral Gables later this month.

Horton had been committed to the Tar Heels since August and was also considering the Auburn Tigers and UCF Knights before opting to head to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Although he sits well outside the top 500 in the 247Sports composite rankings for the Class of 2023, Horton is a key cog for one of the best teams in the nation at Langston Hughes in Fairburn, Georgia. As a lineman, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound senior has piled up 114 tackles, four sacks, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, and he leads the Panthers with 10 tackles for loss.

Langston Hughes is undefeated and the No. 18 team in the country, according to MaxPreps, and will play for the AAAAAA championship Friday.

Miami’s latest run of commitments has its Class of 2023 up to No. 8 in the country and No. 1 in the ACC.

With his size, Horton projects as a defensive tackle at the next level and he’s the first one to join the Hurricanes’ 2023 recruiting class. Acheampong and four-star Bradenton IMG Academy edge rusher Jayden Wayne both project as defensive ends.