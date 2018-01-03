Miami-Georgia Tech Preview

Miami plays the last of a stretch of six consecutive games away from home -- four on opponents' courts plus two neutral-site affairs -- when the 15th-ranked Hurricanes visit Georgia Tech on Wednesday night in Atlanta.

The Yellow Jackets (6-7, 0-1 ACC) have lost six of their last eight games but second-year coach Josh Pastner still thinks his team has potential.

"It's going to come together," Pastner said after his team's 68-59 loss to Notre Dame in its last outing. "There's going to be highs and lows, and there's been highs and lows already this season. But I do believe we still are a dangerous team.

"We've just got to keep building and getting better and the scoreboard will turn out our way. I do believe we are going to be a dangerous team in the ACC. We have another great opportunity on Wednesday versus Miami."

Miami (12-1, 1-0) has won its last two outings after suffering its first loss of the season 63-54 to New Mexico State in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. It handled Pittsburgh with relative ease 67-53 in its ACC opener last weekend.

The Hurricanes outscored the Panthers 9-0 over the last two minutes of the first half and led by double digits throughout the second. They were up by 21 at one point, and it marked the ninth time in 13 games they had held an opponent to under 60 points.

Georgia Tech is averaging only 66.5 points for the season but has upped that average to just under 71 since the return of guard Josh Okogie to the lineup. Okogie missed the first eight games because of a finger injury and an NCAA-mandated suspension for receiving impermissible benefits.

Okogie has averaged a team-best 18.0 points in his five outings, but the key for the Yellow Jackets against Miami likely will be center Ben Lammers. The 6-foot-10 senior is averaging 12.8 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds for Georgia Tech and has five double-doubles this season.