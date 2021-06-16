A Miami Gardens woman said her man attacked her with a Toyota. She’s charged with murder

Dominique Lyles called 911 after her live-in boyfriend Vershaud Walker was shot Tuesday morning. An arrest report says she told the first Miami Gardens cops on the scene that she did the shooting.

She later described firing the single shot that police found in his Walker’s head as he sat dead behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry. The shot came from Walker’s gun, police say.

So, there’s little debate Lyles shot the 25-year-old Walker. But, Lyles said she had a reason — Walker was trying to run over her with his Toyota Camry.

Still, Lyles, 23, remains in the custody of Miami-Dade Corrections, charged with second-degree murder and granted no bond.

The arrest report says Lyles told police Walker hadn’t come home to his aunt’s Northwest 154th Street house, where all three live, when she woke up between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. She tried to reach him by calling and text messaging. When she did reach him, an argument ensued, the report said she told police.

After Walker rolled into the driveway in the Camry, Lyles said she grabbed Walker’s gun from the bed and went outside, the report says. The argument resumed, Lyles said. Walker went back to his 2014 black Camry and she went inside to pack her things. When she came out, she said she saw Walker parked in front of the house next door.

The report says a neighbor told police she heard Lyles shout, “You think I’m playing with your ass?”

Lyles told police when she started to walk toward the Camry, Walker accelerated the Camry toward her. She said she fired a single shot. The Camry crashed into a Jeep Wrangler parked at a nearby house.

That’s where police say they found Walker. The medical examiner said a single gunshot wound above Walker’s left eyebrow killed him.

The report said there was a single bullet hole in the driver’s side window.

