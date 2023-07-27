A Miami firm’s supplements got recalled for labels the FDA found dishonest or ‘deficient’

Two dietary supplements sold in the United States and internationally by a Doral company have been recalled after the FDA found the labeling to have “deficiencies” and falsehoods.

Natural Systems Multivitamin High Potency and Formulation tablets and Hair-Skin Nail capsules, each in 60-count bottles, were recalled by Emceta International, according to the FDA. Emceta’s address, 10836 NW 27th St., is now occupied by Natural Systems International with the same logo as the recalled supplements.

State records say Emceta and Natural shared officers Ana Torrealba and Cedeno Roque until Natural amended its annual report on July 18, 2022, to leave director Arnold Nazur as the lone officer.

As for the FDA’s problems with the supplements, the agency said its “sample analysis of Natural Systems brand Multi Vitamin, 60 Tablets, found the magnesium content as 33.5% of the amount declared in label.”

That got lot No. 38883, expiration date 07/2024, of that supplement recalled.

Natural Systems Multivitamin High Potency and Formulation

Of the other product, the FDA said, “evaluation of Natural Systems brand Hair-Skin Nail Dietary Supplement label disclosed several deficiencies” to the agency’s labeling regulations.

So, lot No. 42049, with expiration date 04/2025 has been recalled.

Return these drugs to the seller for a refund. If you have questions about the recall, call Natural Systems at 786-296-8283.

If you have had any medical problems from this or any other drug, see a medical professional. Then let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.