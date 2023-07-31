Miami is fighting to block new court-ordered voting map before the November election

Miami is trying to quickly stop a court-ordered voting map from being used for this year’s municipal elections.

On Sunday, U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore ordered the city to adopt redrawn district boundaries that would impact who can vote and run in upcoming elections, the city’s attorneys filed an emergency motion in federal court late Sunday to challenge the order.

The judge quickly denied an emergency motion to block the maps on Monday morning. The city is expected to go to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to stop the map from being used.

Miami’s attorneys are on a tight deadline. County elections officials are requiring the city to finalize its district boundaries by Tuesday so the county can prepare for the Nov. 7 election. Moore ordered the city to transmit the court-ordered map by the end of the day Monday.

It’s the latest turn in a legal saga that began when a coalition of city residents and advocacy groups sued the city over the 2022 redistricting process, accusing officials of adopting an unconstitutional, racially gerrymandered map. After the court ordered the city to draw a new map earlier this summer, commissioners approved a new plan in June. American Civil Liberties Union attorneys representing the plaintiffs objected and offered their own alternative maps.

On Sunday, the judged ordered the city to transmit the community groups’ preferred map to the Miami-Dade County Elections Department ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline to lock in district boundaries.

Whichever map is used for this year’s election is considered temporary because the federal lawsuit is still pending. The case is expected to go to trial in 2024.

Below is the city’s map, approved by commissioners June 14, which was rejected in federal court.

Miami City Commissioners approved this voting map on June 14, 2023, in response to a court order to change district boundaries as part of a lawsuit challenging the city’s redistricting process in 2022. A U.S. district court judge rejected this map and on July 30 chose a map drawn by American Civil Liberties Union attorneys representing community groups suing the city.

This is the map the judge ordered be adopted immediately for use in the November elections.

On July 30, 2023, a federal judge ruled that the city of Miami must use this voting map for the November 2023 elections.

Read more: Judge rejects Miami voting map, adopts new boundaries that pose a problem for Carollo

Quick challenge denied

Late Sunday, the city asked the judge to block the map on an emergency basis, arguing that a change three months before elections for three City Commission seats is “disruptive” and “throws the the upcoming election into chaos.”

Story continues

“This Court is ‘tinkering’ with the election law less than four months before an election by mandating a new plan that significantly changes three incumbents’ districts,” reads a section of the motion that quotes case law.

Miami’s attorneys wrote that city’s June map met legal standards, and the lawyers representing the community groups took too long to challenge the 2022 maps. Commissioners approved the map in March 2022, and the lawsuit was filed in December.

Moore denied the city’s request Monday morning.

Miami’s emergency motion also acknowledged a problem for Miami’s District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo.

The 2022 map shifted the boundaries for District 3 into Coconut Grove, which includes a home Carollo has owned for two decades. Carollo moved back into the home earlier this year, according to voter registration records. Now, the court-ordered map shifted the boundaries again, leaving Carollo’s home outside of his district, “arguably in violation of the residency requirements,” according to the city’s motion.

On Sunday, Carollo said he is complying with city regulations that require commissioners to live in their districts, but he declined to discuss specifics in light of the judge’s order.