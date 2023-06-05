Miami falls to Texas again to end season and quash College World Series dreams

A fifth national championship will have to wait.

The University of Miami’s dream of getting to Omaha, Nebraska for the 26th time in its storied history ended again in frustration Sunday night at the Coral Gables Regional of the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

No. 2 regional seed Texas, the team that gave top-seeded UM its first regional loss Saturday, eliminated the Hurricanes 10-6 to end Miami’s season, win the regional title and advance to one of eight super regionals next weekend against the winner of the Stanford Regional.

UM’s final 2023 record: 42-21.

The eighth-ranked Hurricanes, seeded 9th overall of the 64 tournament teams, will be sitting at home for the seventh consecutive year when the College World Series begins June 15 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Texas, in the Big 12, rose to 41-20.

Miami’s prolific long ball gave the Hurricanes life — although at first temporarily — when shortstop Dominic Pitelli hit his 13th home run, a second-inning three-run blast that drove home Blake Cyr and Zach Levenson, who were both hit by pitches.

But by the bottom of the third at Mark Light Field, Texas, designated the home team, had put a pounding on the Hurricanes from which they couldn’t recover. The Longhorns’ nine-run scoring spree on seven hits was highlighted by a grand slam by freshman Jalin Flores, who drove home Garret Guillemette (double), Porter Brown (walk) and Eric Kennedy (walk) to make it 9-3.

Peyton Powell tied the score at 3 with his single to right field, and Guillemette’s 2-RBI double against Canes reliever Carlos Lequerica provided the go-ahead runs for a 5-3 Longhorns lead.

UM star third baseman Yohandy “Yoyo” Morales, in likely his final game as a Hurricane, hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to cut the Texas lead to 10-6 after Texas scored an unearned run in the sixth. Morales’ blast was his 20th of the season, third of the day and first in the latter game. He finished his UM career with 49 home runs, passing Kevin Brown (1998-1001) for fourth all-time at UM. He also finished 10th all-time in UM hits, with 237.

Morales’ 2023 batting average: .408.

UM used four pitchers Sunday against Texas. Right-handed junior starter Ronaldo Gallo, charged with the loss, allowed five earned runs on four hits and one walk in 2 1/3 innings.

By the time the Canes were eliminated, they had played three regional games in about 24 hours. After defeating Maine 9-1 on Friday night, UM lost to Texas 4-1 late Saturday in a game that ended at about 11 p.m. By noon Sunday the Canes were back on the field against Louisiana, sending the Ragin’ Cajuns home with an 8-5 victory highlighted by four UM home runs Then came the Longhorns and that lethal third inning.