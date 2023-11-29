Miami faces Indiana, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (9-7, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (10-8, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami comes into the matchup with Indiana as losers of three games in a row.

The Heat are 7-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pacers have gone 7-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is eighth in the NBA scoring 17.3 fast break points per game. Jordan Nwora leads the Pacers averaging 3.0.

The Heat average 110.6 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 124.8 the Pacers give up. The Pacers are shooting 50.3% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 47.6% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and four assists for the Heat. Jaime Jaquez is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Bruce Brown is shooting 46.3% and averaging 11.4 points for the Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 113.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 132.0 points, 39.0 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.5 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Haywood Highsmith: out (back), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Jimmy Butler: out (ankle), Dru Smith: out for season (knee), Tyler Herro: out (ankle).

Pacers: Jalen Smith: day to day (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press