Miami ends regular season with 5th win in 6 games. The waiting begins for Manny Diaz

The Miami Hurricanes had plenty to be thankful for Saturday after a regular season that ended with their fifth victory in the past six games and a yet-to-be-determined bowl game on the horizon.

But whether the Hurricanes will be thankful after the University of Miami coaching situation is resolved remains to be seen.

Miami defeated the hapless Duke Blue Devils 47-10 at Wallace Wade Stadium, finishing 7-5 and 5-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference as they head into the bowl after starting the first half of the season 2-4.

Duke finished the season 3-9, losing to all eight Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.

Now, the Hurricanes will wait to see what the future holds for coach Manny Diaz, whose job is in jeopardy after UM fired athletic director Blake James on Nov. 15. As of game time Saturday, a new athletic director, who will make the decision to either retain Diaz or go in another direction, had not been announced.

It has already been widely reported that UM offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee will soon be named the head coach of SMU. It was not yet known if the Duke game would be his last with Miami.

After two seasons in which the Hurricanes collapsed at the end — losing the last two games of 2020 and last three of Diaz’s first year as head coach in 2019 — Miami is in position to end 2021 with six victories in its last seven games and with a winning streak for the first time since 2018.

On Saturday, the Hurricanes started slowly, their defense and special teams looking especially shoddy as Duke, a 21 1/2-point underdog, took a 10-3 lead midway through the first quarter on a 40-yard field goal and 94-yard kickoff return by Jaylen Stinson.

But second-year freshman Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was not deterred, continuing his spectacular rise with another dominant performance that ensured teammates Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley would break school records.

Van Dyke finished 34 of 49 for 381 yards and three touchdowns. And Van Dyke did it all before being replaced early in the fourth quarter by Ryan Rizk. Quarterback Peyton Matocha got in late in the final quarter.

Story continues

Rambo broke Miami’s single-season records for receiving yards and receptions, eclipsing Allen Hurns’ 1,162 yards in 2013 and Leonard Hankerson’s 72 catches in 2010. Rambo finished the game with eight catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior Harley became Miami’s career record holder for receptions, moving into first place with his fifth catch of the day in the first quarter. He eclipsed Reggie Wayne’s record of 173.

Harley also broke the single-game record for receptions, previously held by Willie Smith, Phillip Dorsett and Rambo — each with 12. Harley finished the day after his record-breaking 13th catch amassed 96 yards.

After trailing 10-3, UM scored the next 44 points to make it 47-10 with 1:16 left in the third quarter.

The scoring parade: four field goals by freshman Andy Borregales, the 12- and 14-yard touchdown catches by Rambo, a 21-yard touchdown catch by Xavier Restrepo, a 2-yard rush by Jaylan Knighton, a 9-yard rush by freshman Thaddius Franklin.

The Canes, who will learn their bowl destination Nov. 5, have lost 10 of their past 11 bowl games. Their last bowl win was 2016 against West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl. Before that, their last bowl victory was against Nevada in the 2006 MPC Computers Bowl.

Duke, meanwhile, will stay home for the holidays.