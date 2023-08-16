Miami DT Deen gets look at Hard Rock from starter’s view; and UM offers seventh-grader

Purdue transfer defensive tackle Branson Deen loved the warm, tropical, multicultural University of Miami from the minute he arrived in Coral Gables from chilly Indiana.

Still does.

On Saturday, the 6-2, 280-pound run-stuffer earned the start opposite former five-star prospect Leonard Taylor III — now a junior — in the Hurricanes’ first scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. And it was a hot one.

“It’s going great. Everything I expected it to be — even more,’’ Deen said earlier in camp of UM, which struggled with a 5-7 season last year. “The attitude of the team fits what I want to do. We’re working. We’re shutting out all the noise and just working.’’

This week, he shared his enthusiasm for Hard Rock Stadium after his first experience playing there.

“I love it, man,’’ Deen said of the stadium that also serves as home for the Miami Dolphins. “We obviously didn’t have much time to look and actually soak in the place.... The heat got to us a little bit, but it’s something we’ve got to get used to. We need that heat to be our advantage when other teams come in here and aren’t used to it.

“... I can’t wait to go back.’’

He will definitely be back on Sept. 1, when the Hurricanes open their season at home against Miami of Ohio.

Deen is a sixth-year senior with a sharp mind and plenty of experience to share with the other defensive linemen. He was a three-star prospect out of Lawrence Central High in Indianapolis, where Canes basketball star Nijel Pack went. Deen already earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering technology

Last season he played in 12 games, with 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2 1/2 sacks and four quarterback hurries for the 8-6 Boilermakers (6-3 Big Ten). In 2021, he had 26 tackles, 10 tackles for loss , 4 1/2 sacks, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in 12 games.

“I thought we played well,’’ Deen said of the scrimmage. “The O-line played well, too. It’s always good to have that back and forth.’’

No official stats were recorded, but freshman defensive end Rueben Bain once again made a significant impression with his nonstop motor that kept revving through the intense heat.

“Yeah, man, that dude goes like a vet,’’ Deen said. “It’s hard to find a freshman that can sustain that level of energy and that level of aggression. We ended with two-minute and he had some crazy rushes full speed. He’ll only get better.

“We got a bunch of young guys that will be helpful for us. [Defensive ends] Nyjalik [Kelly] and Jahfari [Harvey], those guys are battling it out and they’re really consistent. I can’t wait to get on the field with those guys.’’

Fifth-year redshirt junior defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte is also battling to start, and had a sack in the latter half of the scrimmage.

Deen said the run defense during the scrimmage was “OK.’’

“We gotta keep being detail-oriented in the run game and keep being specific in what gap we’re in,’’ he said. “When we do that we shut the run game down. The moment we’re not detail-oriented in our gap fits, man, it can get bad.’’

He described 6-2, 225-pound freshman running back Mark Fletcher, who scored two touchdowns Saturday, as “a truck.’’

“Golly,’’ Deen said. “You really don’t see kids that big be able to cut [with such] agility and that quick. You won’t feel that speed and agility until you get out on the field with him. But man, he’s going to be great for us.’’

Deen has been helping 6-4, 295-pound freshman lineman Josh Horton out of Langston Hughes High in Fairburn, Georgia, acclimate to the college game.

“Josh is one of those guys I’m trying to take under my wing,’’ he said. “He comes in and asks me a bunch of questions every day. He’s just trying to get better with the details. He’s a really good player out of high school and having the tools you need as a freshman.’’

Seventh-grader offered

The Hurricanes offered a scholarship on Monday to 12-year-old Gregory Florence, who is beginning seventh grade at Palmetto Middle School. Gregory, from Perrine, said he was “shocked and very happy.’’

Gregory said he is 5-3 and 130 pounds, and that his doctor told him he’ll grow to 6-1. He plays running back, linebacker and safety for the South Miami Grey Ghosts 12-and-under youth football team at Palmer Park in South Miami.

“My favorite player is Kam Kinchens,’’ he said. “He inspired me to play safety.’’

He added that his running style is like former UM great Frank Gore’s “speed, power and finesse.’’

First Round Management owner Malki Kawa, an NFL agent, helps coach the Grey Ghosts and said the preteen “runs the ball like a grown man. He keeps his feet moving even when he takes contact. So he runs people over. He has elite vision and breakaway speed that at this level is real hard to find.’’

If Gregory actually plays at UM, he would be in the signing class of 2029.