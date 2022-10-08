Miami Dolphins at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ruled out with injury, Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins find themselves as slight favorites in a road matchup against Robert Saleh and the New York Jets.

Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater is expected to take the reins of a Dolphins offense that includes Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill — who are both listed as questionable for the game — as well as Chase Edmonds. Can Zach Wilson and the Jets take advantage of a depleted Miami squad to pick up a win in a big AFC East tilt? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Dolphins vs. Jets Week 5 game:

Dolphins at Jets odds, moneyline and over/under

OPINION: Why Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa should consider retirement

MORE: Vera-Tucker's 'phenomenal' versatility earns Jets' respect

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

NFL Week 5 odds, predictions and picks

Colts vs. Broncos | Giants vs. Packers | Falcons vs. Buccaneers | Bears vs. Vikings | Steelers vs. Bills | Lions vs. Patriots | Chargers vs. Browns | Seahawks vs. Saints | Texans vs. Jaguars Titans vs. Commanders | Dolphins vs. Jets | 49ers vs. Panthers | Eagles vs. Cardinals

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 25, Jets 17

I love this spot here for Miami. They’re being undervalued because of the loss of Tua Tagovailoa, but Teddy Bridgewater is a reliable cover, with his teams going 42-21 against the spread in games he has started. With the extra time to prepare and recover from the Thursday night game, I think they handle the Jets, who might be getting pumped up a bit more than they deserve credit for because of the quality of the Steelers opponent they faced.

30. Jets (29): For the 11th consecutive season, they won't be going to the playoffs. For the 54th consecutive season, they won't have a 4,000-yard passer.

Safid Deen: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

This one is going to be a chess match between good friends Mike McDaniel and Robert Saleh. But Tyreek Hill is always going to be the X-factor on the field whenever he plays. Give me the Dolphins with Teddy Bridgewater at QB.

Lance Pugmire: Dolphins 20, Jets 14

Thankful for a veteran presence behind injured Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), Miami and Teddy Bridgewater are equipped with sufficient receiving threats to prevail here.

Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 27, Jets 20

Nate Davis: Dolphins 23, Jets 20

Tyler Dragon: Dolphins 24, Jets 20

