Miami Dolphins win at Patriots, Tua Tagovailoa now 5-0 vs. Bill Belichick’s fading mystique | Opinion

The mystique lingers. It’s OK. The mystique was earned. At New England. Foxborough. Bill Belichick roaming the sideline with that perpetual scowl.

This ruled the NFL for 20 years.

No more.

The latest example of getting used to change was served up by the Miami on Dolphins Sunday night.

Call it a changing of the guard?

I would call it a changing of the quarterback.

Tom Brady is gone from this equation.

Tua Tagovailoa has taken over.

New England and Brady had dominated this AFC East rivalry, winning 10 games in a row in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

No more.

Tagovailoa is now 5-0 vs. Belichick with Sunday night’s convincing 24-17 victory on the national stage, with the rest of the NFL and America watching.

And guess what?

Miami is the best team in the AFC East.

Buffalo has to prove it still is. The Dolphins are for now.

Tagovailoa threw for 249 yards and a touchdown to front the victory that makes Miami 2-0 entering its home opener next Sunday vs. Denver.

But he had company.

Good teams always do.

The Fins had a running game, balance, with Raheem Mostert’s 42-yard scoring run capping the points output. He had 121 yards on 18 carries.

And defense! The Dolphins allowed 34 points in last week’s win at the Chargers, and 233 yards rushing.. Sunday they budgeted New England to 88 ground yards on 25 carries, and it took Mac Jones — Tagovailoa’s former Alabama college teammate — 42 passes to for his 231 yards.

The Dolphins led throughout despite missing two key starters to injuries, in tackle Terron Armstead and pass rusher Jaelan Phillips.

It was a coaching and strategy win for Miami.

Belichick put three safeties deep to take away Tagovailoa’s deep routes to Tyreek Hill. And it worked. Hill had a mere five catches for 40 yards.

But Miami countered with a ground game that rand up the middle, between the tackles, where the Patriots are strongest.

The Fins had big plays all over the field.

Bradley Chubb caused a fumble and had a big late sack.

Jaylen Waddle had a 32-yard catch.

Xavien Howard had a huge interception over ex-Dolphin DeVante Parker.

Andrew Van Ginkel, subbing for the injured Phillips, was great.

It was far from a perfect show by Miami.

Tagovailoa for the second game in a row had trouble handling the ball on snaps.

Kicker Jason Sanders continued to struggle on field goals beyond 50 yards.

But, bottom line, the Dolphins are 2-0 off two road victories, with Justin Herbert and Bill Belichick the victims.

The NFL is hard.

There are no Bethune-Cookmans up here.

No weeks off. No gimmie wins.

By any measure, Tagovailoa with 715 yards passing and the Miami Dolphins with resurgent defense at 2-0, are off to a start that nourishes the highest hopes.